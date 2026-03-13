Justice for Hind Rajab: US lawmakers introduce bill over Gaza child's killing ahead of Oscars

US lawmakers have introduced a bill seeking accountability for the killing of Hind Rajab by Israeli fire in Gaza, as global attention on her story grows ahead of Sunday's Academy Awards.

The Voice of Hind Rajab, a film inspired by the five-year-old Palestinian girl’s final hours, is competing at the Oscars in the Best International Feature category. It is directed by Tunisian filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania, who made history by becoming the first Arab woman to receive three Academy Award nominations.

The Justice for Hind Rajab Act, introduced by Democratic senator Peter Welch and Democratic representative Sara Jacobs, calls for an investigation into the January 2024 attack in which Hind, six members of her family and two paramedics attempting to rescue her were all killed.

If passed, the bill would require the US State Department to submit a report to Congress detailing efforts to investigate the attack and determine whether those responsible have been held accountable. It would also require an assessment of broader civilian harm during the Gaza war and reaffirm US commitment to international humanitarian law.

'Not a fog of war situation'

“Five-year-old Hind should be alive today. She was a beautiful and brave little girl with her whole life ahead of her. I was horrified by reports of the Israeli Defense Forces firing over 300 bullets at her and her family while they were simply trying to escape Gaza,” Jacobs said. “No child should have to face that kind of terror, and no family should have to carry that kind of loss.

“Hind’s story is a devastating reminder of the daily reality faced by Palestinians – and we won’t rest until they have safety, security and peace,” she added.

Senator Welch said Hind's killing was “not a fog of war situation”.

“There wasn’t any reason for the IDF to believe Hind and her family posed a threat,” he said. “We need answers and accountability for the deaths of Hind, her family and the paramedics who came to their rescue.”

The Voice of Hind Rajab dramatises the final hours of the five-year-old Palestinian girl who was killed by Israeli fire. Photo: Willa Productions / Altitude Film Distribution Info

The bill is also backed by senator Chris Van Hollen as well as representatives Joaquin Castro and Pramila Jayapal, all Democrats. “Hind Rajab deserves justice, as do the thousands of Palestinian children killed by Israeli forces during the war in Gaza,” said Castro. “It is unacceptable that no Israeli soldiers have been held accountable for her death, or for the deaths of so many thousands of other Palestinian children during this war.”

A case that shocked the world

Hind's death became one of the most widely reported incidents involving civilians during the Gaza war. At least 20,000 children, about 2 per cent of Gaza’s child population, have been killed by Israel since October 2023, the Save the Children humanitarian organisation said last year.

Trapped in a car with relatives during heavy fighting in Gaza on January 29, 2024, Hind remained on the phone with emergency dispatchers from the Palestinian Red Crescent while rescuers attempted to reach her.

When paramedics eventually arrived, Hind and the rescue team had been killed. Investigations later found the family vehicle riddled with bullet holes.

Audio recordings of Hind’s calls for help spread widely online, turning the incident into a symbol of the conflict’s toll on civilians, particularly children.

The Voice of Hind Rajab centres on those audio recordings. It reconstructs the event from the perspective of the Palestine Red Crescent Society workers at the emergency dispatch centre trying in vain to save her, and utilises real voice recordings throughout.

The film, which had its premiere at Venice Film Festival last year, received a record-breaking 24-minute ovation. It also won the Silver Lion prize.

Uncertain path

The Justice for Hind Rajab Act, however, faces an uncertain path in the US Congress. Foreign policy legislation often requires bipartisan support to move forward, and debate over the Gaza war remains deeply polarised in Washington.

The timing of the bill may also complicate its prospects. The proposal comes amid heightened tensions across the Middle East as the US and Israeli-led war on Iran intensifies.