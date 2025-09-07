The Voice of Hind Rajab should make viewers uncomfortable, says director Kaouther Ben Hania

Rarely do films make an impact as big as Kaouther Ben Hania’s new work, The Voice of Hind Rajab.

Unveiled on Wednesday at the Venice Film Festival, the film turned hardened critics to tears. The premiere, attended by actors Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara, both of whom are among the Hollywood stars lending their names in support of the movie, was pure raw emotion. The audience gave a 24-minute standing ovation, a festival record.

On Saturday the film was awarded the festival's second prize, the Silver Lion.

Set in a Red Crescent Emergency Centre in Palestine, The Voice of Hind Rajab recreates events around the harrowing distress call placed on January 29, 2024, by a five-year-old Palestinian girl, trapped in a stationary car as Israeli forces shell Gaza.

Alone and terrified, her uncle, aunt and four cousins all dead in the vehicle beside her, all she wants is to be rescued. Investigators later found 335 bullet holes in the car she had been sheltering in.

While Palestinian actors play the Red Crescent workers, the audio of Hind is real, a weaving of fiction and documentary, moments before her death.

When Tunisian director Ben Hania first discovered the audio, she was horrified.

The Voice of Hind Rajab is set in a Red Crescent Emergency Centre in Palestine. Photo: TIFF

“It was one of the most difficult things I’ve heard in my life,” she says, sitting in a Venetian villa and sporting a pin-badge on her black dress emblazoned with the word ‘enough’.

Despite working on another project at the time, she abandoned it, realising the urgency of getting Hind’s story out into the world. Shooting the film over three weeks in Tunisia last November, Ben Hania first went to Rajab’s mother to seek permission to use the audio.

“Hind’s mother told me something about the voice of her daughter: it should be heard, and not be forgotten,” she recalls. Her mother has yet to see the film – and may never do, given how triggering that would be – but other relatives have.

“They were very proud of the movie,” says Ben Hania. Some critics have questioned the ethics of using this girl’s plight for dramatic purposes, with trade paper Variety accusing Ben Hania of “tear-jerker tactics” to make her blunt point.

Ben Hania, whose last film, the Oscar-nominated Four Daughters, plays in a similar docu-fiction arena, makes no apologies for using Hind’s own voice, rather than that of an actress.

“The voice of this little girl can make people uncomfortable. I can totally understand it, and that’s why I’m doing this movie. I’m not doing this movie to make people comfortable because Gazans are not having a comfortable life.

“Hind’s mother … she’s mourning and she doesn’t have a comfortable life. So if people are thinking, ‘Ah, it’s not moral to do this’ … for me, I have the blessing of the mother. It’s important that Hind’s voice stays.”

The Voice of Hind Rajab is the latest film from two-time Oscar-nominated Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania. Photo: Mime Films / Tanit Films

Undeniably, Ben Hania’s use of the real audio puts a face, or a rather a voice, to the conflict in ways that desensitising news reportage simply can’t. “The narrative was Gazans are killed because they are collateral damage,” adds Ben Hania.

“They are faceless. They don’t have names. It’s almost like they don't exist. All the victims are accused of being terrorists and Hamas. There is this kind of narrative that is infused everywhere.

“So, I did this movie because of this. This little girl had a mother, she had a little brother. They are human beings. They are not collateral damage or numbers.”

Entirely set in the Red Crescent offices, the overwhelming feeling is one of helplessness, as volunteers field Hind’s call but, due to safety protocols, are unable to send a rescue vehicle immediately.

“They are confronted with the Kafkaesque machine of the occupation,” explains Ben Hania. “They have to follow crazy rules just to send an ambulance for a child. We live in countries where, when a child [is in peril], the ambulance is eight minutes away. It arrives directly. Of course, this is not the case in Gaza because of the occupation. But people don’t know this, they don’t know this reality.”

Inevitably, a film like this is divisive, especially the ticking clock aspect to the girl’s rescue. Fictional thrillers like the 2018 Danish film The Guilty (and its Hollywood remake with Jake Gyllenhaal) similarly used emergency call centre setting to increase tension.

But Ben Hania is defiant. “It’s reality in Gaza,” she says. “It’s a horror show. It’s beyond what we can imagine in fiction.”

The undeniably shocking finale depicts real footage of the bullet-riddled vehicle containing the bodies of Hind and her relatives. “You don’t see them the same way you see them if you are scrolling on your phone,” Ben Hania says. “You see them with all the charge of the movie.”

According to Ben Hania, there are groups attempting to destabilise the project. “I know that my producers, and also their executive producer, received thousands and thousands and thousands of emails telling them that it’s not good to do this movie, it’s anti-Semitic,” she says. “It’s like a spam but sent from different emails. So you can’t stop it … it’s something co-ordinated.”

The Cannes Film Festival rejected the movie earlier in the year, but Ben Hania has had a wealth of support from Hollywood.

Phoenix and Mara are executive producers, alongside filmmakers Jonathan Glazer and Alfonso Cuaron. Also lending support are Brad Pitt, and his partners at his production company Plan B Entertainment, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner. They all came on board after the film was finished.

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara with Kaouther Ben Hania, actor Motaz Malhees and actress Clara Khoury hold a portrait Hind Rajab on the Venice Film Festival red carpet for The Voice of Hind Rajab. AFP

“We showed them the movie and they were really touched by it and wanted to support it,” Ben Hania recalls. “So it was something coming from the heart and beyond my expectations. It was huge.”

Phoenix and Mara have been vocal about the situation in Gaza, while Glazer used his Oscar acceptance speech for The Zone of Interest to condemn the dehumanisation of the conflict.

Curiously, the film is akin to Glazer’s Holocaust drama, which never showed the atrocities taking place inside the Auschwitz concentration camp, instead using sound to convey the horrors.

“This is the richness of cinema,” Ben Hania says. “Cinema is image and sound. We are in the offices of the Red Crescent, but we are also in Gaza, with the sound.”

Likewise, she was determined to cast Palestinian actors. “It’s a Palestinian story and it should be told by Palestinian actors. What is happening in Gaza makes all of us, in a way, Palestinian.”

Already, the film’s been selected as Tunisia’s official entry for the Oscars next year. Ben Hania previously made history when her 2020 feature The Man Who Sold His Skin was the first Tunisian film to be nominated for an Academy Award.

She welcomes any attention that an awards campaign can bring. “It needs to be seen,” she says. “It needs distribution. As a filmmaker, I want my movie to be seen.”

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

The biog Place of birth: Kalba Family: Mother of eight children and has 10 grandchildren Favourite traditional dish: Al Harees, a slow cooked porridge-like dish made from boiled cracked or coarsely ground wheat mixed with meat or chicken Favourite book: My early life by Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, the Ruler of Sharjah Favourite quote: By Sheikh Zayed, the UAE's Founding Father, “Those who have no past will have no present or future.”

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20ASI%20(formerly%20DigestAI)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202017%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Quddus%20Pativada%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Artificial%20intelligence%2C%20education%20technology%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%243%20million-plus%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20GSV%20Ventures%2C%20Character%2C%20Mark%20Cuban%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

RESULTS Time; race; prize; distance 4pm: Maiden; (D) Dh150,000; 1,200m

Winner: General Line, Xavier Ziani (jockey), Omar Daraj (trainer) 4.35pm: Maiden (T); Dh150,000; 1,600m

Winner: Travis County, Adrie de Vries, Ismail Mohammed 5.10pm: Handicap (D); Dh175,000; 1,200m

Winner: Scrutineer, Tadhg O’Shea, Ali Rashid Al Raihe 5.45pm: Maiden (D); Dh150,000; 1,600m

Winner: Yulong Warrior, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 6.20pm: Maiden (D); Dh150,000; 1,600m

Winner: Ejaaby, Jim Crowley, Doug Watson 6.55pm: Handicap (D); Dh160,000; 1,600m

Winner: Storyboard, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 7.30pm: Handicap (D); Dh150,000; 2,200m

Winner: Grand Dauphin, Gerald Mosse, Ahmed Al Shemaili 8.05pm: Handicap (T); Dh190,000; 1,800m

Winner: Good Trip, Tadhg O’Shea, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

Company%C2%A0profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETuhoon%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EYear%20started%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJune%202021%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFares%20Ghandour%2C%20Dr%20Naif%20Almutawa%2C%20Aymane%20Sennoussi%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERiyadh%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Ehealth%20care%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESize%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E15%20employees%2C%20%24250%2C000%20in%20revenue%0D%3Cbr%3EI%3Cstrong%3Envestment%20stage%3A%20s%3C%2Fstrong%3Eeed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EWamda%20Capital%2C%20Nuwa%20Capital%2C%20angel%20investors%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MATCH INFO World Cup qualifier Thailand 2 (Dangda 26', Panya 51') UAE 1 (Mabkhout 45 2')

Yuki Means Happiness

Alison Jean Lester

John Murray

Warlight,

Michael Ondaatje, Knopf

Volvo ES90 Specs Engine: Electric single motor (96kW), twin motor (106kW) and twin motor performance (106kW) Power: 333hp, 449hp, 680hp Torque: 480Nm, 670Nm, 870Nm On sale: Later in 2025 or early 2026, depending on region Price: Exact regional pricing TBA

Specs Engine: Duel electric motors

Power: 659hp

Torque: 1075Nm

On sale: Available for pre-order now

Price: On request

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ogram%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2017%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Karim%20Kouatly%20and%20Shafiq%20Khartabil%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20On-demand%20staffing%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2050%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMore%20than%20%244%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%20round%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Series%20A%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EGlobal%20Ventures%2C%20Aditum%20and%20Oraseya%20Capital%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Usain Bolt's World Championships record 2007 Osaka 200m Silver 4x100m relay Silver 2009 Berlin 100m Gold 200m Gold 4x100m relay Gold 2011 Daegu 100m Disqualified in final for false start 200m Gold 4x100m relay Gold 2013 Moscow 100m Gold 200m Gold 4x100m relay Gold 2015 Beijing 100m Gold 200m Gold 4x100m relay Gold

The Voice of Hind Rajab Starring: Saja Kilani, Clara Khoury, Motaz Malhees Director: Kaouther Ben Hania Rating: 4/5

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The Buckingham Murders Starring: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Prabhleen Sandhu Director: Hansal Mehta Rating: 4 / 5

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

Know before you go Jebel Akhdar is a two-hour drive from Muscat airport or a six-hour drive from Dubai. It’s impossible to visit by car unless you have a 4x4. Phone ahead to the hotel to arrange a transfer.

If you’re driving, make sure your insurance covers Oman.

By air: Budget airlines Air Arabia, Flydubai and SalamAir offer direct routes to Muscat from the UAE.

Tourists from the Emirates (UAE nationals not included) must apply for an Omani visa online before arrival at evisa.rop.gov.om. The process typically takes several days.

Flash floods are probable due to the terrain and a lack of drainage. Always check the weather before venturing into any canyons or other remote areas and identify a plan of escape that includes high ground, shelter and parking where your car won’t be overtaken by sudden downpours.

Why are asylum seekers being housed in hotels? The number of asylum applications in the UK has reached a new record high, driven by those illegally entering the country in small boats crossing the English Channel. A total of 111,084 people applied for asylum in the UK in the year to June 2025, the highest number for any 12-month period since current records began in 2001. Asylum seekers and their families can be housed in temporary accommodation while their claim is assessed. The Home Office provides the accommodation, meaning asylum seekers cannot choose where they live. When there is not enough housing, the Home Office can move people to hotels or large sites like former military bases.

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km On sale: December Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)

How much do leading UAE’s UK curriculum schools charge for Year 6? Nord Anglia International School (Dubai) – Dh85,032 Kings School Al Barsha (Dubai) – Dh71,905 Brighton College Abu Dhabi - Dh68,560 Jumeirah English Speaking School (Dubai) – Dh59,728 Gems Wellington International School – Dubai Branch – Dh58,488 The British School Al Khubairat (Abu Dhabi) - Dh54,170 Dubai English Speaking School – Dh51,269 *Annual tuition fees covering the 2024/2025 academic year

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

%E2%80%98FSO%20Safer%E2%80%99%20-%20a%20ticking%20bomb %3Cp%3EThe%20%3Cem%3ESafer%3C%2Fem%3E%20has%20been%20moored%20off%20the%20Yemeni%20coast%20of%20Ras%20Issa%20since%201988.%3Cbr%3EThe%20Houthis%20have%20been%20blockading%20UN%20efforts%20to%20inspect%20and%20maintain%20the%20vessel%20since%202015%2C%20when%20the%20war%20between%20the%20group%20and%20the%20Yemen%20government%2C%20backed%20by%20the%20Saudi-led%20coalition%20began.%3Cbr%3ESince%20then%2C%20a%20handful%20of%20people%20acting%20as%20a%20%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.ae%2Furl%3Fsa%3Dt%26rct%3Dj%26q%3D%26esrc%3Ds%26source%3Dweb%26cd%3D%26ved%3D2ahUKEwiw2OfUuKr4AhVBuKQKHTTzB7cQFnoECB4QAQ%26url%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.thenationalnews.com%252Fworld%252Fmena%252Fyemen-s-floating-bomb-tanker-millions-kept-safe-by-skeleton-crew-1.1104713%26usg%3DAOvVaw0t9FPiRsx7zK7aEYgc65Ad%22%20target%3D%22_self%22%3Eskeleton%20crew%3C%2Fa%3E%2C%20have%20performed%20rudimentary%20maintenance%20work%20to%20keep%20the%20%3Cem%3ESafer%3C%2Fem%3E%20intact.%3Cbr%3EThe%20%3Cem%3ESafer%3C%2Fem%3E%20is%20connected%20to%20a%20pipeline%20from%20the%20oil-rich%20city%20of%20Marib%2C%20and%20was%20once%20a%20hub%20for%20the%20storage%20and%20export%20of%20crude%20oil.%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EThe%20%3Cem%3ESafer%3C%2Fem%3E%E2%80%99s%20environmental%20and%20humanitarian%20impact%20may%20extend%20well%20beyond%20Yemen%2C%20experts%20believe%2C%20into%20the%20surrounding%20waters%20of%20Saudi%20Arabia%2C%20Djibouti%20and%20Eritrea%2C%20impacting%20marine-life%20and%20vital%20infrastructure%20like%20desalination%20plans%20and%20fishing%20ports.%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Why does a queen bee feast only on royal jelly? Some facts about bees: The queen bee eats only royal jelly, an extraordinary food created by worker bees so she lives much longer The life cycle of a worker bee is from 40-60 days A queen bee lives for 3-5 years This allows her to lay millions of eggs and allows the continuity of the bee colony About 20,000 honey bees and one queen populate each hive Honey is packed with vital vitamins, minerals, enzymes, water and anti-oxidants. Apart from honey, five other products are royal jelly, the special food bees feed their queen Pollen is their protein source, a super food that is nutritious, rich in amino acids Beewax is used to construct the combs. Due to its anti-fungal, anti-bacterial elements, it is used in skin treatments Propolis, a resin-like material produced by bees is used to make hives. It has natural antibiotic qualities so works to sterilize hive, protects from disease, keeps their home free from germs. Also used to treat sores, infection, warts Bee venom is used by bees to protect themselves. Has anti-inflammatory properties, sometimes used to relieve conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, nerve and muscle pain Honey, royal jelly, pollen have health enhancing qualities The other three products are used for therapeutic purposes Is beekeeping dangerous? As long as you deal with bees gently, you will be safe, says Mohammed Al Najeh, who has worked with bees since he was a boy. “The biggest mistake people make is they panic when they see a bee. They are small but smart creatures. If you move your hand quickly to hit the bees, this is an aggressive action and bees will defend themselves. They can sense the adrenalin in our body. But if we are calm, they are move away.”

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.

How to register as a donor 1) Organ donors can register on the Hayat app, run by the Ministry of Health and Prevention 2) There are about 11,000 patients in the country in need of organ transplants 3) People must be over 21. Emiratis and residents can register. 4) The campaign uses the hashtag #donate_hope

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.