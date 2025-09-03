Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara join Voice of Hind Rajab cast at Venice photocall

Hollywood stars Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara joined the cast of The Voice of Hind Rajab at a photocall ahead of the movie's Venice Film Festival debut on Wednesday.

Phoenix and Mara are among top Hollywood names credited as producers in the film, which dramatises the final hours of six-year-old Palestinian Hind Rajab, who was killed in Gaza by Israeli fire in January last year.

The film, directed by Oscar-nominated Tunisian filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania, is also backed by Brad Pitt's production company Plan B, Saudi giant MBC and the UK's Film4. Other high-profile names who appear in the film's end credits include film producers Jemima Khan and Odessa Rae; jewellery designer Sabine Getty; Lionsgate Entertainment founder Frank Giustra; and Oscar-winning directors Jonathan Glazer and Alfonso Cuaron.

Both Phoenix and Mara wore Artists4Ceasefire badges at the photo call, while the cast and crew of The Voice of Hind Rajab wore a badge with the word "Enough" on a keffiyeh pattern.

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara along with the cast and crew of The Voice of Hind Rajab at the Venice Film Festival. AFP

Saja Kilani, who plays first responder Rana Faqih in the film, read out a joint statement at a press conference. Wearing a dress with a chequered black-and-white blouse resembling the pattern of the keffiyeh, Kilani said: "In the name of the entire team, we ask, ‘Isn’t it enough?’ Enough of the mass killing, starvation, dehumanisation, destruction and the ongoing occupation.

“The Voice of Hind Rajab does not need our defense. This film is not an opinion or a fantasy. It is anchored in truth. Hind’s story carries the weight of an entire people. Hind’s voice is one amongst tens of thousands of children that were killed in Gaza in the last two years alone," she said, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

"The real question is, how have we let a child beg for life?," she continued. "No one can live in peace, while even one child is forced to plea for survival. Let Hind’s voice echo around the world. Let it remind you of the silence that has been built around Gaza."

The Voice of Hind Rajab, which is competing for the top Golden Lion prize at the Venice Film Festival, uses real audio recordings as a central narrative thread and was shot in a single location.

Saja Kilani who plays first responder Rana Faqih in the film. Reuters

Ben Hania, whose last film Four Daughters was nominated for Best Documentary at the Oscars last year, said that the idea for the film came to her during a layover in Los Angeles, while she was in the middle of her Oscar campaign.

"Then, everything shifted. I heard an audio recording of Hind Rajab begging for help. By then, her voice had already spread across the internet," she said. "I immediately felt a mix of helplessness and an overwhelming sadness. A physical reaction, like the ground shifted under me. I couldn’t carry on as planned.”

The Voice of Hind Rajab is a deeply personal story of loss, but also carries a wider resonance, she said.

“This story is not just about Gaza. It speaks to a universal grief,” she said. “Cinema can preserve a memory. Cinema can resist amnesia. May Hind Rajab’s voice be heard.”

