Oscars 2026: Full list of the nominees as Sinners makes history with 16 nods

Ryan Coogler's Sinners has broken the record for most Oscar nominations in history, earning a staggering 16 nods across all categories. Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another earned the second most nominations with 13 nods.

Frankenstein, Marty Supreme and Sentimental Value each earned nine nominations. Hamnet earned eight nominations, while Bugonia, Train Dreams, The Secret Agent and F1 earned four each.

Here is the full list of nominees for the 2026 Academy Awards, taking place on March 15.

Best Picture

Brad Pitt and Damson Idris on the set of F1. PA Wire

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Directing

Chinese filmmaker Chloe Zhao at the Golden Globe Awards ceremony. EPA

Chloe Zhao, Hamnet

Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Actor in a Leading Role

Michael B Jordan in Sinners. Photo: Warner Bros Pictures

Timothee Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Supporting Actor

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo, Sinners

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value

Supporting Actress

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

International Feature Film

Motaz Malhees in The Voice of Hind Rajab. Photo: Altitude Films

The Secret Agent (Brazil)

It was just an accident (France)

Sentimental value (Norway)

Sirat (Spain)

The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)

Original Song

Diane Warren: Relentless

KPop Demon Hunters

Sinners

Viva Verdi!

Train Dreams

Original Screenplay

Blue Moon

It Was Just an Accident

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Adapted Screenplay

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Train Dreams

Costume Design

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Original Score

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Live Action Short Film

Butcher's Stain

A Friend of Dorothy

Jane Austen's Period Drama

The Singers

Two People Exchanging Saliva

Animated Short Film

Butterfly

Forevergreen

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters

Animated Feature Film

Arco

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amelie

Zootopia 2

Documentary Feature Film

The Alabama Solution

Come See Me In the Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

Mr Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

Documentary Short Film

All the Empty Rooms

Armed Only with a Camera

Children No More

The Devil is Busy

Perfectly a Strangeness

Production Design

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Casting

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sinners

Film Editing

F1

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Cinematography

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Jurassic World: Rebirth

The Lost Bus

Sinners

Make-up and Hairstyling

Frankenstein

Kokuho

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

Sound

F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirat