Oscars 2026: Full list of the nominees as Sinners makes history with 16 nods

Ryan Coogler's Sinners has broken the record for most Oscar nominations in history, earning a staggering 16 nods across all categories. Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another earned the second most nominations with 13 nods.
Frankenstein, Marty Supreme and Sentimental Value each earned nine nominations. Hamnet earned eight nominations, while Bugonia, Train Dreams, The Secret Agent and F1 earned four each.
Here is the full list of nominees for the 2026 Academy Awards, taking place on March 15.
Best Picture
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
Directing
Chloe Zhao, Hamnet
Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Actor in a Leading Role
Timothee Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Actress in a Leading Role
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Supporting Actor
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo, Sinners
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value
Supporting Actress
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
International Feature Film
The Secret Agent (Brazil)
It was just an accident (France)
Sentimental value (Norway)
Sirat (Spain)
The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)
Original Song
Diane Warren: Relentless
KPop Demon Hunters
Sinners
Viva Verdi!
Train Dreams
Original Screenplay
Blue Moon
It Was Just an Accident
Marty Supreme
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Adapted Screenplay
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Train Dreams
Costume Design
Avatar: Fire and Ash
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Original Score
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Live Action Short Film
Butcher's Stain
A Friend of Dorothy
Jane Austen's Period Drama
The Singers
Two People Exchanging Saliva
Animated Short Film
Butterfly
Forevergreen
The Girl Who Cried Pearls
Retirement Plan
The Three Sisters
Animated Feature Film
Arco
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amelie
Zootopia 2
Documentary Feature Film
The Alabama Solution
Come See Me In the Good Light
Cutting Through Rocks
Mr Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor
Documentary Short Film
All the Empty Rooms
Armed Only with a Camera
Children No More
The Devil is Busy
Perfectly a Strangeness
Production Design
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Casting
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sinners
Film Editing
F1
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Cinematography
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams
Visual Effects
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Jurassic World: Rebirth
The Lost Bus
Sinners
Make-up and Hairstyling
Frankenstein
Kokuho
Sinners
The Smashing Machine
The Ugly Stepsister
Sound
F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sirat