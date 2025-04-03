Basel Adra, left, and Yuval Abraham accept the Oscars for Best Documentary Feature Film in Los Angeles. AP
Basel Adra, left, and Yuval Abraham accept the Oscars for Best Documentary Feature Film in Los Angeles. AP

'Even if I have no hope, I still have faith': co-director of No Other Land calls for action on Palestine

Basel Adra tells The National that the US must take steps to rein in Israel

Adla Massoud
April 03, 2025