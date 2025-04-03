What is the ICC? International Criminal Court at heart of Israel-Gaza showdown

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/27/live-israel-gaza-war-hamas/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> The demand for tyrants and war criminals to be “sent to The Hague” has become a familiar slogan in the language of world politics – but as the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/27/live-israel-gaza-war-hamas/" target="_blank">Israel-Gaza war</a> shows, it's not usually that simple. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/icc/" target="_blank">International Criminal Court</a> has powers to try world leaders and generals for some of the gravest crimes, such as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/genocide/" target="_blank">genocide</a>, torture and wars of aggression. Its founding document says such crimes “must not go unpunished” even if domestic courts are “unwilling or unable” to act. But its high principles often collide with realities of world politics that came sharply into view on Thursday when Israel's Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/04/02/netanyahus-visit-to-hungary-despite-icc-arrest-warrant-exploits-eu-divisions/" target="_blank">Benjamin Netanyahu</a> visited his ally Hungary, defying an ICC warrant to have him arrested. Hungary duly said it would <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/04/03/hungary-to-withdraw-from-international-criminal-court-as-netanyahu-visits/" target="_blank">withdraw from the ICC</a>. The case against Mr Netanyahu, former Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant, and three <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hamas/" target="_blank">Hamas</a> leaders – all now dead – has sparked a flurry of legal and political arguments along familiar lines. Allies of Israel such as the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/us/" target="_blank">US</a> argued it was for Israeli courts to hear the claims, while supporters of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/palestine/" target="_blank">Palestine</a> disagreed. There is a perception that the ICC never goes after the West or its allies – so the Netanyahu case is sure to put its standing to the test. Set up in 2002, the ICC is not the same as the much older International Court of Justice, which hears disputes between nations rather than charges against individuals. Both have their seat in The Hague, in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/netherlands/" target="_blank">Netherlands</a>. Before that, war crimes were prosecuted under one-off arrangements such as the Nuremberg trials of Nazi war criminals, which introduced the concept of crimes against humanity. A similar tribunal for the former Yugoslavia found Serb commanders guilty of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2023/07/10/newly-identified-victims-of-srebrenica-massacre-arrive-for-anniversary-burial/" target="_blank">the 1995 genocide of Bosnian Muslims at Srebrenica</a>. The Yugoslavia trials fuelled an appetite for a permanent court, leading to the establishment of the ICC. The ICC has its own prosecutor, currently British lawyer <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/05/26/how-karim-khan-took-on-the-world-to-bring-israel-to-account/" target="_blank">Karim Khan</a>, who brings cases to its attention. They can also be referred by the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/un/" target="_blank">UN</a> Security Council, but that rarely happens. It can try cases in four areas – genocide; crimes against humanity, which include mass killings and torture; “grave breaches” of the Geneva Conventions, the laws of war; and the “crime of aggression” against another country. Not every country is a member – the US, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/russia/" target="_blank">Russia</a> and Israel are notable countries missing. But Mr Netanyahu and Russian President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/vladimir-putin/" target="_blank">Vladimir Putin</a> have still been hit with arrest warrants due to their alleged actions in Palestine and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ukraine/" target="_blank">Ukraine</a> respectively, which are members. Judges issue arrest warrants if this “appears necessary”, for example to ensure those arrested stand trial. But the ICC has no police force to and relies on countries to make the arrests. As <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hungary/" target="_blank">Hungary</a>'s case shows, there's no guarantee of that. If cases do proceed to trial they are heard by three ICC judges, who can order up to 30 years of imprisonment, or a life sentence in “exceptional circumstances”. In its 23-year history the ICC has only convicted 11 people. The first was Thomas Lubanga, a Congolese warlord who conscripted child soldiers. Dozens more have been placed under investigation but have evaded arrest, died or are yet to face trial. Those under arrest warrants include Mr Netanyahu, Mr Putin, Ugandan rebel leader Joseph Kony and Sudan's former president <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/28/icc-prosecutor-demands-sudan-hand-over-omar-al-bashir/" target="_blank">Omar Bashir</a>. Last month the former president of the Philippines, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/03/14/rodrigo-duterte-philippine-icc/" target="_blank">Rodrigo Duterte</a>, was arrested by police in his home country and transferred to The Hague. He faces charges of mass killings related to his “war on drugs”. Mr Khan announced his request for five <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/05/21/icc-arrest-warrants/" target="_blank">Israel-Gaza arrest warrants</a> in May last year. Judges granted the warrants for Mr Netanyahu and Mr Gallant in November, by which time Hamas suspects Yahya Sinwar, Ismail Haniyeh and Mohammed Deif were dead. The case against the Israeli leadership turns on alleged crimes against humanity committed against civilians in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/02/06/trump-sanctions-icc/" target="_blank">Gaza</a>, including depriving them of food, water, medicine and electricity. Judges in the preliminary round said that aid into Gaza was restricted with “no clear military need”. Israel furiously opposed the arrest warrants, saying it “does not accept the court's authority”. The US also condemned the ICC for putting the leader of a democracy on a par with a militant group. US President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/02/06/trump-sanctions-icc/" target="_blank">Donald Trump issued sanctions</a> against the court in February. The ICC does not try suspects in their absence, so no verdict can be reached unless Mr Netanyahu and Mr Gallant are arrested or voluntarily stand trial in The Hague.