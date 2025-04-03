Hungary to withdraw from International Criminal Court as Netanyahu visits

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/04/02/netanyahus-visit-to-hungary-despite-icc-arrest-warrant-exploits-eu-divisions/" target="_blank">Hungary</a> said on Thursday it would break with the rest of the EU as it begins procedures for withdrawing from the world’s only permanent tribunal for war crimes and genocide. The announcement came as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/01/netanyahu-battles-two-major-political-scandals-in-one-week/" target="_blank">Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu</a> landed for his first visit to Europe since the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against him in November for war crimes in Gaza. “Hungary will withdraw from the International Criminal Court,” said Gergely Gulyas, Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/02/13/viktor-orban-sees-ally-in-trump-after-15-years-in-right-wing-wilderness/" target="_blank">Viktor Orban's</a> chief of staff. “The government will initiate the withdrawal procedure on Thursday, in accordance with the constitutional and international legal framework.” Hungary, an EU country, invited Mr Netanyahu immediately after the ICC issued its arrest warrant on charges including using starvation as a method of warfare and crimes against humanity such as murder. Mr Orban has described the warrant as "shameful", "outrageously impudent" and "cynical". By taking this position, Mr Orban is openly defying the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/03/17/eu-must-keep-lifting-sanctions-on-syria-to-give-hope-after-killings/" target="_blank">EU's</a> pro-ICC stance. Member countries of the ICC are required to detain suspects facing a warrant if they set foot on their soil, but the court has no way to enforce that and relies on states to comply with its rulings. Commenting on rumours of the upcoming announcement, a European Commission representative on Wednesday said that the bloc would "deeply regret" Hungary's withdrawal from the ICC. Article 127 of the Rome Statute, the founding text of the ICC, says that parties can withdraw by written notification to the UN Secretary General. "However, such a withdrawal takes effect one year after notification of the depository and does not affect the state's duty of co-operation in relation to investigations," the commission representative said. This implied that the bloc believed that Mr Orban should comply with the ICC's arrest warrants for a year from the date of withdrawal. However, the EU cannot force Hungary to do so. The Hungarian leader has repeatedly clashed with the bloc in the past on issues including Ukraine, Russia and human rights. Yet several EU countries such as Germany <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2025/03/28/macron-meets-lebanese-president-joseph-aoun-for-ceasefire-breakthrough/" target="_blank">and France</a> have also said they would not arrest Mr Netanyahu, who is considered an ally. Amnesty International earlier this week called on European and global leaders to pressure Hungary to arrest Mr Netanyahu. “Netanyahu’s visit to Hungary must not become a bellwether for the future of human rights in Europe," said the human rights organisation. "European and global leaders must end their shameful silence and inaction, and call on Hungary to arrest Netanyahu during a visit which would make a mockery of the suffering of Palestinian victims of Israel’s <a href="https://www.amnesty.org/en/documents/mde15/8668/2024/en/" target="_blank">genocide</a> in Gaza."