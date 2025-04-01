Netanyahu battles two major political scandals in one week

Israeli Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/01/israels-strange-embrace-of-far-right-european-politicians/" target="_blank">Benjamin Netanyahu</a> has been left battling more political crises after pressure from within his government forced a u-turn on his choice of national security chief and public anger over a corruption scandal engulfing his office reached new heights. After weeks of protest against Mr Netanyahu’s attempt to fire Shin Bet chief <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/21/shin-bet-chief-ronen-bar-joins-ream-of-israeli-defence-officials-forced-out-over-gaza-war/" target="_blank">Ronen Bar</a>, his choice of replacement, Eli Sharvit, was deselected after only a day on Tuesday. Mr Sharvit was reported to have been involved in protests against the government’s radical plans to overhaul the judiciary before the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/31/israel-rejects-egypts-gaza-truce-proposals-as-strikes-continue/" target="_blank">Gaza war</a>. Also, a court has extended the detention of Netanyahu aides Jonatan Urich and Eli Feldstein by two days, despite police asking for a nine-day extension. They were arrested on suspicion of helping Qatar while in office. Mr Netanyahu is not a suspect in this matter but was asked to give testimony relating to the case on Monday. The scandal, called Qatargate, has outraged many in Israel who view Qatar as a partner of Hamas – Israel’s primary enemy in the Gaza war. Mr Feldstein has also been charged with endangering national security by leaking classified documents to the press. The police and the Shin Bet are investigating, leading many in Israel to believe that Mr Netanyahu’s efforts to fire Mr Bar are connected to the case. The events over the past two days have widened divisions in Israel as it escalates its war in Gaza and operations across the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/31/us-air-strikes-on-yemen-a-source-of-terror-for-civilians/" target="_blank">Middle East</a>. These scandals emerged when Mr Netanyahu was facing criticism over his Gaza war strategy, in particular his decision to use <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/31/palestinians-mourn-medics-killed-by-israeli-fire-in-gaza/" target="_blank">force</a> instead of negotiating the release of Israeli hostages still held in Gaza by means of a ceasefire deal. Mr Netanyahu has referred to the arrested aides as "hostages". A forum representing most hostage families said in a statement: “Netanyahu, you are confused … You would be better off taking your time and addressing us, the families of real people being held hostage.” Members of Mr Netanyahu’s Likud party have expressed disquiet over the developments. Agriculture Minister and former Shin Bet head Avi Dichter said in an interview with Israeli radio that Qatargate “is certainly very interesting, a troubling issue, a worrying issue”. “People in the Prime Minister’s office should not be in dealings with a country like Qatar,” he added.