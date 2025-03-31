Israel 'rejects Egypt's Gaza truce proposals' as strikes continue

Israel has rejected Egypt's plan for a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/30/eight-red-crescent-workers-among-14-bodies-found-after-israeli-attack-in-gaza/" target="_blank">Gaza</a> truce and the release of up to six hostages, sources familiar with the matter told <i>The National</i> on Monday. Egyptian and Qatari mediators were told by Israeli negotiators that they instead remained committed to proposals by President Donald Trump's envoy that make no mention of a permanent ceasefire or an Israeli withdrawal, according to the sources. Israel's Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/28/gaza-holds-tight-to-traditions-of-eid-amid-renewed-israeli-attacks/" target="_blank">Benjamin Netanyahu </a>now wants Hamas to lay down its arms and for its leaders to leave Gaza to live in exile. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/30/hamas-says-it-agrees-to-gaza-ceasefire-proposals-but-israel-makes-counter-offer/" target="_blank">Hamas</a>, which has accepted the Egyptian proposals, rejects these demands along with the proposals put forward by US envoy Steve Witkoff. Israel has in the meantime maintained its intense military operations in Gaza. Its air and ground offensive has killed hundreds of Palestinians in the nearly two weeks since it shattered a ceasefire that had gone into effect on January 19, formally expired on March 1 but remained mostly observed until March 18. Piling up the pressure on Hamas and Gaza's residents, Mr Netanyahu said that after the war, Israel would ensure overall security in Gaza and "enable the implementation of the Trump plan". This had initially called for the displacement of all 2.3 million Gazans and the Palestinian enclave redeveloped into a glitzy resort. The US President, however, later appeared to backtrack on the proposal he had first made just days after taking office in January, saying he was "not forcing" his widely condemned plan. Mr Netanyahu's office on Sunday confirmed receipt of the Egyptian proposals and stated that Israel had submitted a counterproposal. It did not divulge details. However, the sources who spoke to <i>The National</i> on Monday said they mirror those made by Mr Witkoff in early March. These provide for a 50-day truce, the release of 11 living hostages as well as the remains of half the deceased hostages held by Hamas. They also provide for the resumption of humanitarian aid to Gaza and freedom for hundreds of Palestinians held in Israeli prisons. Seriously wounded Palestinians could also leave Gaza to receive medical care abroad. Of the 59 hostages Hamas is believed by the Israeli military to be still holding, only 24 are still alive. Under the Egyptian proposals, a 50-day humanitarian truce should be declared in Gaza, with Hamas releasing <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/13/palestines-uk-envoy-fears-ceasefire-dangers-in-hostage-wrangling/" target="_blank">at least five hostages</a>, including a dual US-Israel national, before the end of the first seven days. Also, before the end of the first week, Israel must announce its readiness to enter negotiations over the second stage of the ceasefire agreement reached in January. Under that agreement, those negotiations should be on a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and an end to the war. Another track presented by the Egyptians is for Hamas to release at least five hostages, after which the two sides enter negotiations on a “comprehensive deal” that sees all hostages, along with the remains of deceased ones held by Hamas, handed over to Israel, according to the sources. The Egyptian proposals also included a US guarantee that the negotiations would end with an Israeli withdrawal and a permanent ceasefire. The resumption of humanitarian supplies entering Gaza and the release of yet an unspecified number of Palestinians incarcerated in Israeli prisons are part of both tracks, the sources said.