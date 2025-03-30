Palestine Red Crescent Society president Dr Younis Al Khatib at the agency's headquarters in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank. Photo: Palestine Red Crescent Society
Palestine Red Crescent Society president Dr Younis Al Khatib at the agency's headquarters in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank. Photo: Palestine Red Crescent Society

News

MENA

Eight Red Crescent workers among 14 bodies found after Israeli attack in Gaza

Rescue teams went missing while responding to strikes on the southern Rafah area

Thomas Helm
Thomas Helm

March 30, 2025