An area of Sanaa, Yemen's capital city, is littered with debris in the aftermath of a US air strike. Reuters
US air strikes on Yemen 'a source of terror' for civilians

Yemeni citizens struggle to stay calm in the face of Washington's bombing campaign to 'annihilate' the Houthi rebels

Amal Mohammed
Mina Aldroubi
Hodeidah I Abu Dhabi

March 31, 2025