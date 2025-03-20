Who are the key Houthi leaders sanctioned by the US?

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/us/" target="_blank">United States</a> this month placed sanctions on seven senior members of Yemen's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/houthis/" target="_blank">Houthi</a> militia, along with a Yemeni businessman linked to the Iran-backed group, for allegedly procuring weapons from Russia and supplying Moscow with fighters for its war in Ukraine. The sanctions announced on March 5 came a day after the Trump administration redesignated the Houthis as a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/09/us-terrorism-redesignation-for-yemens-houthi-rebels-must-be-done-with-care-officials-say/" target="_blank">Foreign Terrorist Organisation</a>, raising fears about the impact on aid deliveries to Yemen and efforts to broker peace after 10 years of civil war. Several of the sanctioned Houthi members made trips to Russia to secure weapons and other support, according to the US Department of Treasury. The US action blocks the sanctioned individuals' access to assets and interests in the US or under the control of US entities, and imposes penalties for dealing with them. As the main spokesman for the Houthis, Mohammed Abdulsalam is one of the group's most prominent figures and chairs the board of the rebel-affiliated Al Masirah Media Network. Mr Abdulsalam “played a key role in managing the Houthis' internal and external financing network”, according to the US Treasury, and visited Moscow to secure Russian weaponry and support. He also met Russian Foreign Ministry and military officials to arrange further visits by Houthi delegations, it said. The US Treasury described Eshaq Almarwani as a “high-ranking Houthi operative and aide to Mr Abdulsalam” who has visited Russia as a member of Houthi delegations seeking to advance the group's interests internationally. Mahdi Al Mashat is chairman of the Supreme Political Council (SPC) in the rebel-held capital Sanaa, which serves as the executive branch in the Houthi-led administration. He has been in charge of issuing official statements regarding the Houthis' military positions and diplomatic ties. He has also worked on building a relationship between the Houthis and Russia's government, specifically with President Vladimir Putin, according to the US Treasury. Mohammed Ali Al Houthi is a member of the SPC and served as chairman of its precursor, the Supreme Revolutionary Committee. As a spokesman of the Houthis, Mr Al Houthi has stressed the rebels' commitment to ensuring safe passage for Russian vessels amid the group's campaign of attacks on shipping in the Red Sea in retaliation for Israel's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/19/live-israel-gaza-ground-operations/" target="_blank">war in Gaza</a>. The US Treasury said Mr Al Houthi planned to visit Russia with other Houthi members to discuss details of Russian aid to the group. The Houthis, led by Abdul Malik Al Houthi, have repeatedly targeted merchant vessels in the Red Sea since November 2023, a month after the Gaza war began. The attacks disrupted global trade and prompted the US and the EU to send warships to the area. The group also launched drones and missiles at Israel, most of which were intercepted. Those attacks resumed on Thursday after Israel launched military operations in Gaza, ending a two-month ceasefire. The US launched three rounds of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/16/trump-warns-houthis-hell-will-rain-down-as-us-strikes-on-yemen-kill-at-least-24/" target="_blank">strikes</a> on the Houthis since March 15 after the rebels threatened last week to resume attacks on shipping because of its blockade on aid entering Gaza. Ali Al Hadi was appointed head of the Sanaa Chamber of Commerce (SCC) after the Houthis took control of the organisation in June 2023. He became a key figure in allocating financial resources to procure weapons, using his position on the SCC to facilitate purchases of military-grade equipment, the US Treasury said. He has also travelled to Russia to secure equipment for rebel fighters and Russian investment in Houthi industries, it said. As a senior Houthi operative, Abdulmalik Al Agri represented the group in meetings with high-ranking Russian officials in Moscow. He has also issued statements explaining the rebel group's efforts to counter international pressure against Houthi-affiliated banking institutions, the US Treasury said. Khaled Saleh Jaber is a Houthi operative who was involved in meetings with<b> </b>Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials as part of delegations sent to Russia. The US Treasury said he is closely connected to Houthi financial official Said Al Jamal and co-ordinates with him in “illicit procurement and finance activities”. Formerly a major general in the Houthi militia, Abdul Wali Al Jabri is head of Al Jabri General Trading and Investment and was involved in the transfer of Yemeni civilians to Russian military units in Ukraine through his company, the Treasury said. This recruitment, “often under false and misleading pretences”, generated more revenue on behalf of the Houthi leadership, it said.