Mahdi Al Mashat, head of the Houthi's Supreme Political Council, addresses a rally in Sanaa, Yemen, supporting Palestinians in Gaza. Reuters
Who are the key Houthi leaders sanctioned by the US?

Yemeni rebel group has been targeted by US air strikes in recent days over its threat to shipping in the Red Sea

Hala Nasar
March 20, 2025