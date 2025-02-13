Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said US President Donald Trump's return to office was good news for Hungary. Getty Images
Viktor Orban sees ally in Trump after 15 years in right-wing wilderness

Hungarian Prime Minister says US President needs to help find an end to Russia-Ukraine war

Hala Nasar
February 13, 2025