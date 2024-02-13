Tucker Carlson tells Dubai audience he did not go to Russia to promote Vladimir Putin

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson told an audience in Dubai that he interviewed Vladimir Putin because he wanted to find out what motivated the Russian President.

Carlson, speaking on the opening day of the World Governments Summit in Dubai, courted controversy last week when he interviewed Mr Putin in Moscow.

The commentator yesterday denied claims he went to Moscow to promote Mr Putin's image, stating he went because he wanted to allow people to receive information about what's happening in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“I didn't go to Russia to promote Vladimir Putin,” Carlson told an audience at the World Governments Summit. “If that were my purpose I would say so because I'm not embarrassed.

“I went because most Americans don't know really know what's happening and they don't know anything about this guy they are supposedly at war with … unofficially.”

Carlson was referring to the continued support from the US for Ukraine, following Russia's invasion about two years ago.

The interview in Moscow came as the US far right was taking a more sceptical stance with Ukraine and leaning more towards Mr Putin.

The interview with Mr Putin was the first with a western journalist since at least 2019.

The two-hour conversation took place on Tuesday and was published on Carlson's website, as well as the social media platform X.

“I feel my job is to bring information to people so they can decide [for themselves],” he said.

“I wanted the longest interview I could get with Vladimir Putin, so people back home could assess for themselves what's happening.”

Fox News fired Carlson in April after a defamation case by Dominion Voting Systems over claims that it lied about the validity of the US presidential election results in 2020. Fox was ordered to pay $787.5 million in damages.

Carlson also suggested that the Russian leader was eager for a compromise over the conflict in Ukraine but that did not suit the agenda of the current administration in the US.

“I think that Vladimir Putin is eager for a compromise,” Carlson said. “The Biden administration wants tension, wants war and wants to exert pressure on him so that they can weaken his economy.”