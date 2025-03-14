Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is seen on a screen in the courtroom of the International Criminal Court (ICC) with his lawyer Salvador Medialdea seated left, in The Hague, Netherlands, Friday, March 14, 2025. REUTERS
Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is seen on a screen in the courtroom of the International Criminal Court (ICC) with his lawyer Salvador Medialdea seated left, in The Hague, Netherlands, FrShow more

News

Former Philippines leader Duterte appears by video link at ICC in landmark case over deadly war on drugs

Ex-president faces charges of crimes against humanity

The National

March 14, 2025