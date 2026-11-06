Netflix reopens the Natalee Holloway murder case: a crime with a confession - but no conviction

In May 2005, Natalee Holloway, 18, travelled to the Caribbean island of Aruba with her high school classmates to celebrate their graduation.

It was meant to be a memorable holiday before the next chapter of their lives. Instead, it became one of America's most widely publicised missing-person cases.

More than two decades later, Netflix's new three-part documentary, Taken: Natalee Holloway, revisits the case through the eyes of her mother, Beth Holloway, whose relentless pursuit of answers eventually led to a confession from the man responsible for her daughter's death.

Released on November 4, the documentary features interviews with Natalee's friends, investigators and journalists from both Aruba and the US. But at its centre is a mother's determination to find out what happened to her daughter, even when the investigation appeared to have reached a dead end.

What happened to Natalee Holloway?

Natalee Holloway with her mother Beth. The teenager's disappearance became one of America's most widely publicised missing-person cases. Photo: Netflix Show caption: Natalee Holloway with her mother Beth. The teenager's disapp…

Natalee was last seen leaving an Aruba nightclub on May 30, 2005, with three young men, including Dutch national Joran van der Sloot, at the time aged 17, who lived on the island.

She never returned to her hotel and failed to board her flight home the next day.

Her disappearance prompted an extensive search involving local authorities, volunteers and investigators from the US and the Netherlands. Beth arrived on the island almost immediately and began what would become an 18-year search for answers.

Van der Sloot was arrested alongside two other men in June 2005, but all three were released without charges. Despite numerous searches and investigations, Natalee's body was never found.

The case took another turn in 2010 when van der Sloot attempted to extort money from Beth in exchange for information about her daughter's remains. The scheme eventually led to federal charges in the US.

Where is Joran van der Sloot now?

Joran van der Sloot being extradited to the US from Peru. Photo: Netflix Show caption: Joran van der Sloot being extradited to the US from Peru. Ph…

Van der Sloot, now 38, is currently imprisoned in Peru, where he is serving a 28-year sentence for the murder of another woman.

In June 2023, he was temporarily extradited to the US to face charges relating to his attempt to extort money from Beth. He subsequently pleaded guilty to extortion and wire fraud and received a 20-year prison sentence, which is being served concurrently with his sentence in Peru.

Van der Sloot confessed to the murder as part of a federal plea deal in the US, but was not charged because of the expiration of the local statute of limitations, although Aruba has kept the case file open.

In August this year, he requested a transfer to another prison after allegedly receiving death threats from fellow inmates, NL Times reported.

What does the Netflix documentary reveal?

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Directed by Dani Sloane (The Menendez Brothers) and Matthew Galkin (One Night In Idaho: The College Murders), Taken: Natalee Holloway does not fundamentally change what is already known about the case. Instead, it offers a comprehensive account of the investigation and the emotional toll it took on those involved.

Told primarily from Beth's perspective, the documentary traces her journey from the frantic early searches in Aruba to the eventual confession nearly two decades later.

Interviews with Natalee's friends provide a glimpse of the teenager's life before her disappearance, while journalists and investigators revisit the twists, frustrations and missed opportunities that shaped the case.

Beth Holloway in Taken: Natalee Holloway. Photo: Netflix Show caption: Beth Holloway in Taken: Natalee Holloway. Photo: Netflix

The film also examines the media frenzy surrounding the investigation. As American news outlets descended on Aruba, the island's authorities face intense scrutiny, with some coverage portraying local investigators as incompetent or ill-equipped to handle such a high-profile case. The series highlights the challenges faced by officials on the small island as a result and the resentment that developed towards the American media's portrayal of their work.

Beth herself became a controversial figure in Aruba, with some of her public comments about the investigation drawing criticism from residents and turning her into something of a persona non grata.

Yet the documentary never loses sight of its emotional centre: Beth. It may not offer any new revelations, but it provides some for of closure for both her and the viewer. Still, it leaves an uncomfortable feeling that another young woman's death, five years after Natalee's disappearance, might have been prevented.

Taken: Natalee Holloway is streaming on Netflix