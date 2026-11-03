  • Tehran holding intensive talks with mediators, Foreign Minister says
  • Saudi air defences intercept two drones in Riyadh
  • Iran's top security official discusses Middle East with Putin, state media says
  • Iran's supreme leader gave government 'certain authorities' over talks, president says
  • Iran will not surrender through war, says Pezeshkian
Updated: November 03, 2026, 3:58 AM