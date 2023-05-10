Dream job alert: Luxury Caribbean resort seeks social media content creator

If you’re tired of the nine-to-five drill, a boutique hotel in the Caribbean is offering an excellent alternative.

Boardwalk Boutique Hotel Aruba is on the hunt for a social media content creator who will live on the tropical island for a month-long, all expenses paid gig.

“This opportunity offers a unique chance for a passionate creator to stay at the hotel for a month-long residency, with airfare, a rental car and spending money included,” said Shari Sield, sales and marketing manager at the hotel.

Aruba is famed for its white sandy beaches and turquoise waves. Photo: Tess Gerdemann

Open to anyone worldwide, applications are being accepted until June 30, with the successful candidate announced on August 7. The residency will start in September or October, with flights to and from the destination from the applicant's home country included.

Aruba is the sunniest island in the Caribbean, famed for its soft coral beaches and turquoise waves.

Interested content creators keen to spend a month surrounded by pristine shorelines and sun-kissed rocky bays can find out more on the hotel's website.

Successful applicants will spend their days at Boardwalk Boutique Hotel Aruba, the top-ranked Aruba hotel on TripAdvisor. Guests can enjoy all the luxury facilities at this coco plantation set hotel and then get out to enjoy off-the-beaten-track adventures across Aruba, with a rental car and spending money provided.

The successful applicant will live in one of the hotel's colourful casitas. Photo: Boardwalk Boutique Hotel Aruba

The job will include documenting days spent on the island via Instagram stories and reels, creating new content featuring the hotel and Aruba as a destination, and sharing expertise with the Boardwalk marketing team.

Staying in the hotel’s colourful casitas, with outdoor patios and swaying hammocks, applicants will also have unlimited access to the hotel’s two swimming pools, spa and soon-to-open Coco Cafe, which will serve locally sourced meals inspired by Aruban, Belgian and Mediterranean cuisines.

The job will include documenting days spent on the island via Instagram stories and reels, and creating new content featuring the hotel and Aruba. Photo: Boardwalk Boutique Hotel Aruba

When it is time to get to work, applicants can request a workstation desk to be set up on the beach for endless inspiring views.

Anyone is welcome to apply for the position, but those with creative experience will have an advantage.

“We will look for a skilled creator who has expertise in photography, videography, drone piloting, editing, underwater photo and videography, marketing and social media experience and insights,” said Trisha Reinkemeyer, marketing and guest experiences assistant manager at the resort.

It’s the second time that the hotel will fill the position. Last year’s successful applicant was Tess Gerdemann, a travel content creator.

“Boardwalk was my home away from home for over a month, where I really felt like a local grilling fish on the BBQ on my patio, hanging out in my hammock while reading a good book, or doing yoga and listening to the birds,” said Gerdemann.

“Last year’s collaboration with Tess was a huge success, and we received an overwhelmingly positive response from our guests and followers. We can't wait to see what this year's content creator will come up with to showcase our hotel and our island,” said Sield.