Joran van der Sloot: Peru to extradite man connected to US teenager's disappearance

A convicted killer imprisoned in Peru will be handed over to US authorities to face extortion and fraud charges stemming from the unsolved 2005 disappearance and presumed murder of an Alabama teenager, Lima said on Wednesday.

The executive order from Peru's Council of Ministers allowing the temporary extradition of Joran van der Sloot marked the latest twist in nearly 20 years of mystery surrounding the fate of Natalee Holloway.

The 18-year-old suburban Birmingham resident vanished during a high school graduation trip to the Caribbean island of Aruba in May 2005, prompting an exhaustive investigation and intense media attention.

Authorities have said she was last seen with van der Sloot and another man.

Van der Sloot, a Dutch citizen from Aruba, was arrested in Natalee's disappearance but never charged with her alleged abduction.

The teenager's remains have never been found but an Alabama judge declared her legally dead in January 2012.

That same year, van der Sloot was sentenced to 28 years in prison in Peru after he confessed to strangling, beating and suffocating a 21-year-old Peruvian business student, Stephany Flores.

He made headlines again in 2014 when his lawyer reported that he had been stabbed in prison, though penitentiary authorities said he probably hurt himself.

Beth Holloway, mother of Natalee Holloway, speaks during the opening of the Natalee Holloway Resource Centre at the National Museum of Crime and Punishment in Washington, June 8, 2010. AP

The executive order clearing the way for his extradition to the US was announced in a statement from the Peruvian embassy in Washington.

Under an agreement with the US Justice Department, according to the statement, van der Sloot will face extortion and wire fraud charges “as part of a scheme to supposedly lead the [Holloway family] to the body of their deceased daughter”.

No mention was made of whether van der Sloot might also face Alabama state charges stemming from the teenager's death itself.

There was no immediate word from US officials as to whether that was possible under Washington's extradition treaty with Lima.