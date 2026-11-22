Kate, the Princess of Wales, is the subject of a new documentary this month, reflecting on her experience with cancer, from treatment to recovery.

Heal is set to premiere in the UK on November 29 and follows the British royal as she takes on the National Three Peaks Challenge, climbing the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales, earlier this year.

In a promotional clip released on Saturday, the Princess of Wales reflects: “Cancer does change you … it changes your body, it changes you physically, but there is a much, much deeper part to what a cancer diagnosis shifts in you.”

Here's what we know about the documentary so far.

When will Heal be released?

In the UK, Heal will premiere on BBC One on November 29.

The US release date is November 30, followed by Australia on December 1 and Canada on December 7.

Is it available in the UAE?

Heal currently has no confirmed UAE or wider Middle East date.

What is Heal about?

The documentary follows the princess as she completes the National Three Peaks Challenge. Photo: BBC / Kensington Palace Show caption: The documentary follows the princess as she completes the Na…

The documentary follows the princess as she completes the National Three Peaks Challenge within 24 hours, in support of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. Kate received her own treatment at The Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea.

Clips show her taking on the challenge alongside a group of hikers before reuniting with Prince William and their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, once completing the gruelling challenge.

In a voice-over, Kate says: “You know, healing is a journey. How to reconnect with the things you once knew, and how to find a sense of hope and joy alongside uncertainty … It's clear we're not meant to carry life's challenges alone.”

The promotional clip also shows the princess in hospital settings, speaking to others about their own experiences and challenges.

Kensington Palace says the film examines the impact of serious illness on patients and those around them, drawing on Kate's experience, as well as the stories of others facing health challenges. “The Princess hopes the project will help others navigate diagnosis, recovery and life beyond cancer and transform access to holistic cancer care which supports well-being, resilience and quality of life during and after diagnosis,” a statement on the official Kensington Palace Instagram read.

It also revealed that all funds from the documentary's distribution will go to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

“Things can renew and grow. Often, it is through pain that we realise there's a greater beauty that lies beyond that,” she adds in the trailer voice-over.

When was the Princess of Wales diagnosed with cancer?

Kate Middleton reveals cancer diagnosis. Photo: BBC / Kensington Palace Show caption: Kate Middleton reveals cancer diagnosis. Photo: BBC / Kensin…

Kate revealed to the public in March 2024 that she had been receiving treatment for cancer. The statement was the first update on the princess's health since she underwent abdominal surgery at The London Clinic in January that year.

“This, of course, came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” she said.

“I am well. I am getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal.”

“For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone,” she said.

What is the Three Peaks Challenge?

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, has completed Britain's National Three Peaks Challenge to raise awareness for cancer charity. Prince and Princess of Wales / Instagram Show caption: Catherine, the Princess of Wales, has completed Britain's Na…

Considered one of Britain's best-known endurance events, the challenge requires participants to scale the three highest peaks in England, Scotland and Wales – Scafell Pike in England, Ben Nevis in Scotland and Snowdon in Wales – within 24 hours.

The feat involves about 37km of hiking, an ascent of more than 10,000 feet and about 740km of driving between the mountains, with most participants tackling much of the journey overnight.

Kate undertook the challenge in June, raising money for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.