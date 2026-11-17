The Prince and Princess of Wales embraced Indian fashion at the Earthshot Prize awards gala in Mumbai on Tuesday evening, with Kate wearing a red anarkali by Mahima Mahajan and Prince William opting for a black bandhgala by Manish Malhotra.

The princess's bespoke ensemble was made from handwoven silk georgette and featured intricate embroidery and glass bead embellishments. The outfit, created using vegetable-based dyes, combined traditional Indian craftsmanship with the environmental message at the heart of the awards. The princess completed her look with diamond and emerald jewellery.

Prince William, meanwhile, chose a bespoke black bandhgala by Malhotra, one of India's best-known fashion designers, who was also among the guests at the ceremony. The traditional high-necked jacket is a staple of Indian formal menswear.

The Prince and Princess of Wales at the event. Getty Images Show caption: The Prince and Princess of Wales at the event. Getty Images

The royal couple joined a host of international and Indian celebrities at the Jio World Convention Centre for the sixth annual Earthshot Prize awards, alongside figures from entertainment, fashion, sport and environmental advocacy.

Among the guests were Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Mouni Roy, Nimrat Kaur, Diana Penty, Bhumi Pednekar and Khushi Kapoor.

Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek and British actress Simone Ashley were also at the event. Ashley wore a custom Manish Malhotra creation, designed in collaboration with Indian label Swadesh.

British actress Simone Ashley. EPA Show caption: British actress Simone Ashley. EPA

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar hosted the ceremony, while Bhatt, Kapoor, Malek and Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar were among the award presenters.

The evening's entertainment included performances by Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal, composer Shashwat Sachdev, female hip-hop collective Wild Wild Women and British pop group Take That, making their first appearance in India.

The gala was the centrepiece of William and Kate's three-day visit to India, during which the princess has highlighted sustainable fashion and Indian craftsmanship.

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, one of the award presenters. EPA Show caption: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, one of the award presenters. EPA

On Monday, Kate wore a cobalt-blue Roksanda dress that she previously wore at Wimbledon in 2025. She paired it with earrings by Indian jewellery house Amrapali Jewels, first worn during the couple's 2016 visit to India.

She also carried a DeMellier handbag made in collaboration with Indian materials company SurpRice, using an innovative plant-based material derived from agricultural rice straw and husk waste.

The royal couple began their visit on Monday with a game of gully cricket alongside Tendulkar, before taking a ride on the Mumbai Metro to highlight sustainable public transport.

Founded by William in 2020, the Earthshot Prize recognises innovative solutions to some of the world's most pressing environmental challenges, from air pollution and waste to climate change and biodiversity loss.

South African actress and Earthshot Prize ambassador Nomzamo Mbatha. EPA Show caption: South African actress and Earthshot Prize ambassador Nomzamo…

This year's awards, the first to be held in India, attracted nearly 7,000 nominations from 169 countries. Fifteen finalists competed across five categories, with five winners each receiving £1 million to help develop and expand their environmental solutions.

Among the finalists were two Indian initiatives: Mahila Housing Trust, which helps vulnerable communities cope with extreme heat, and Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, which manufactures electric three-wheelers to help to reduce urban air pollution.

The royal couple are due to conclude their India visit on Wednesday with a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.