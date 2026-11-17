For the Princess of Wales, making a style statement increasingly means looking to the future, without forgetting the past.

On a three-day official visit to India with Prince William, Kate has combined familiar wardrobe favourites with innovative materials and home-grown craftsmanship.

The visit, which centres on the sixth annual Earthshot Prize awards, founded by the Prince of Wales in 2020 to recognise the most promising solutions to environmental challenges, has provided an opportunity to put sustainable fashion in the spotlight.

Here we round-up the sustainable style choices Kate has made on the trip so far:

Reworn Amrapali earrings and Roksanda dress in Mumbai

Britain's Prince and Princess of Wales at Vidhan Bhavan Metro Station in Mumbai. Reuters Show caption: Britain's Prince and Princess of Wales at Vidhan Bhavan Metr…

On Monday, after a lively game of street cricket, the royal couple travelled to Vidhan Bhavan Station for a short journey on the Mumbai Metro to draw attention to the sustainability of urban public transport.

For the occasion, Kate chose a cobalt-blue dress by Roksanda, first worn to the tennis championships at Wimbledon in July 2025. Choosing the striking designer piece illustrated her approach to wardrobe recycling – investing in clothes that can be worn repeatedly, rather than treating each public appearance as an excuse for something new.

This time, the dress came with a forward-thinking accessory. Kate carried a Small Hudson bag by DeMellier created for the India visit with Indian materials science company SurpRice. It was made using an innovative plant-based material developed from agricultural rice straw and husk by-products that might otherwise go to waste.

SurpRice develops plant-based alternatives to petroleum-derived synthetics such as PVC and PU. The collaboration shows how agricultural waste can be transformed into materials suited to the demands of contemporary luxury.

The Princess of Wales wearing a pair of earrings by Indian brand Amrapali Jewels, which she also wore on a visit in 2016. AFP Show caption: The Princess of Wales wearing a pair of earrings by Indian b…

Kate completed the look with double-oval drop earrings in lapis lazuli and diamonds by Jaipur jewellery house Amrapali Jewels, adding a touch of local craftsmanship to the ensemble. She first wore the earrings to a gala event in Mumbai in 2016, during the couple's last official visit to India.