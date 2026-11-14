  • Turkey and Qatar sign mutual defence pact
  • Houthis claim attack on Saudi forces in Jazan province
  • Hormuz shipping traffic remains 65% below pre-war levels, says UKMTO
  • US denies Iran's claim that it attacked early-warning radar in Bahrain
  • Trump extends waiver of shipping law for 90 days
  • US Treasury Secretary 'not afraid' of Iranian death threats
Updated: November 14, 2026, 4:56 AM