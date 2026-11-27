Iranian lorry drivers have entered a sixth day of strike action, with protests over the higher cost of living now spreading to 20 cities across the country, the national Union of Truck Drivers' Associations said.

In a statement issued through its Telegram channel on Friday, the union said drivers remain determined to strike due to increasing economic pressure, citing the depreciation of the Iranian rial and the rising cost of conducting business. “Six days have passed, we've reached 20 cities, our voice has reached every corner of Iran … and we are still standing,” the union added.

Drivers are demanding freight rates that reflect the increasing cost of basic industry essential, such as tyres, engine oil and diesel. “Tyres are priced in dollars, oil is priced in dollars, diesel is priced in dollars … freight rates must therefore become realistic,” the union said.

The strike comes as Iran's economy is under increasing pressure from US sanctions and the naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, with restrictions on trade and oil exports damaging government revenue and exerting further pressure on the rial.

The prospect of renewed large-scale hostilities between Iran and the US has added to economic uncertainty, with businesses and households struggling amid rising prices, falling real income and fears of further supply problems.

Restrictions on maritime trade have increased the strategic importance of Iran's road transport network. There are now fears that a protracted nationwide strike could further disrupt domestic supply chains and lead to higher prices for consumers.

The union said it would continue with the strike until the drivers' demands were met. “Twenty cities, one voice, one heart. Until we get what we're entitled to, we won't carry cargo.”