Iran's lorry drivers are unhappy. Their strike could cripple the country

Even as many Iran watchers stay focused on its nuclear talks with the US, the country itself has been gripped by a nationwide lorry drivers’ strike over the past week.

The unions organising the strike say it has spread to more than 125 cities, including large metros like Tehran, Isfahan and Shiraz. Independent news outlets based outside the country have published reports, images and interviews on the issue. While it hasn’t led to a total shutdown yet, the movement has grown considerably since it was announced last Thursday.

The unions have regularly put out statements calling for solidarity and reiterating their demands, which include making insurance, fuel and spare parts more affordable. Lorry drivers do receive subsidised fuel, but they say it is not enough to cover all the routes they take. They point to corrupt practices such as drivers with the right connections getting fuel beyond their quotas. They are also demanding better pay to help cover their costs.

The strike, in and of itself, might seem to many like a routine call to action. But it has potency when viewed in the context of the broader economic challenges that ordinary Iranians are currently dealing with, including high prices and endemic corruption. With more than 70 per cent of Iran’s goods being delivered by road, a prolonged strike could cripple the country.

Apart from the economic impact of these protests, authorities also worry about the widespread support lorry drivers have received so far. Narges Mohammadi, a human rights activist and Nobel laureate, has backed the strike – as has Tehran’s Bus Drivers Union, perhaps the most venerable trade union in Iran. On Sunday, a pensioners’ rally in the south-western city of Ahvaz featured chants such as “truckers, we support you”.

A crackdown is already in full swing. Many drivers have been arrested in Shiraz, with the city’s prosecutor making threats to anyone who joins the strike. There have been detentions in other regions as well; police in the southern province of Hormozgan arrested an individual for a call to strike on the internet. The drivers’ unions have condemned these arrests, saying they show desperation on the part of the authorities.

The strike has also exposed fissures within the establishment.

Some senior officials have pledged to look into the lorry drivers’ demands. But vague promises are unlikely to quell the strike

The hardliner daily Kayhan has blamed President Masoud Pezeshkian’s reformist government for the country’s economic problems. In an editorial on Monday, it said the fault for the strike lies with the ministries overseeing roads, industry, oil and agriculture. The editorial also singled out Farzaneh Sadegh, the only female member of Mr Pezeshkian’s cabinet, who has often been targeted by hardliners. It didn’t help that Ms Sadegh was on an official visit to Iraq just as the strike got under way, with her opponents accusing her of misplaced priorities.

But while targeting the current administration for Iran’s age-old structural problems might seem politically expedient, such blame games can backfire. In 2017, for instance, hardliners in the north-eastern city of Mashhad staged demonstrations against the centrist administration of Hassan Rouhani – ostensibly over high food prices – in the hope that it would weaken him politically. Instead, they ended up sparking nationwide protests against the broader establishment that is dominated by hardline figures.

Authorities, meanwhile, are using the time-tested tactic of pinning the strike on foreign provocations.

Some senior officials, such as Speaker of Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, have no doubt pledged to look into the lorry drivers’ demands. But vague promises are unlikely to quell the strike, particularly as many lorry drivers point to systemic corruption – including within the establishment – for their problems. Regardless, the government will need to act fast if it wants the strike to end.

The drivers’ demands won’t be easy to meet straightaway, hence a number of organisations both inside and outside government will need to work together. The Ministry of Petroleum will need to provide adequate fuel. The Ministry of Roads and Urban Development will need to make insurance fees more affordable – an onerous task given that increasing the fees has been codified into law. The state will also need to lean heavily on the private sector to raise the drivers’ pay.

Failing to do any of this could risk the strike getting bigger. One need only think back to 2018-2019, when a similar strike mushroomed into widespread protests before it was brutally suppressed. This time around, however, the government also has to contend with a weeks-long bakers’ strike over irregular electricity supply and the aforementioned pensioners’ protests.

All this leaves Iran’s establishment with little option but to act swiftly and positively. The last thing it needs right now, amid all the challenges it faces on so many fronts, is a broader workers’ revolt.

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

At a glance Global events: Much of the UK’s economic woes were blamed on “increased global uncertainty”, which can be interpreted as the economic impact of the Ukraine war and the uncertainty over Donald Trump’s tariffs. Growth forecasts: Cut for 2025 from 2 per cent to 1 per cent. The OBR watchdog also estimated inflation will average 3.2 per cent this year Welfare: Universal credit health element cut by 50 per cent and frozen for new claimants, building on cuts to the disability and incapacity bill set out earlier this month Spending cuts: Overall day-to day-spending across government cut by £6.1bn in 2029-30 Tax evasion: Steps to crack down on tax evasion to raise “£6.5bn per year” for the public purse Defence: New high-tech weaponry, upgrading HM Naval Base in Portsmouth Housing: Housebuilding to reach its highest in 40 years, with planning reforms helping generate an extra £3.4bn for public finances

It Was Just an Accident Director: Jafar Panahi Stars: Vahid Mobasseri, Mariam Afshari, Ebrahim Azizi, Hadis Pakbaten, Majid Panahi, Mohamad Ali Elyasmehr Rating: 4/5

Fixtures Opening day Premier League fixtures for August 9-11 August 9 Liverpool v Norwich 11pm August 10 West Ham v Man City 3.30pm Bournemouth v Sheffield Utd 6pm Burnley v Southampton 6pm C Palace v Everton 6pm Leicester v Wolves 6pm Watford v Brighton 6pm Tottenham v Aston Villa 8.30pm August 11 Newcastle v Arsenal 5pm Man United v Chelsea 7.30pm

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPowertrain%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle%20electric%20motor%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E201hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E310Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E53kWh%20lithium-ion%20battery%20pack%20(GS%20base%20model)%3B%2070kWh%20battery%20pack%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETouring%20range%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E350km%20(GS)%3B%20480km%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh129%2C900%20(GS)%3B%20Dh149%2C000%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Brief scores Toss India, chose to bat India 281-7 in 50 ov (Pandya 83, Dhoni 79; Coulter-Nile 3-44) Australia 137-9 in 21 ov (Maxwell 39, Warner 25; Chahal 3-30) India won by 26 runs on Duckworth-Lewis Method

TOURNAMENT INFO Opening fixtures:

Friday, Oct 5

8pm: Kabul Zwanan v Paktia Panthers Saturday, Oct 6

4pm: Nangarhar Leopards v Kandahar Knights

8pm: Kabul Zwanan v Balkh Legends Tickets

Tickets can be bought online at https://www.q-tickets.com/apl/eventlist and at the ticket office at the stadium. TV info

The tournament will be broadcast live in the UAE on OSN Sports.

The biog Age: 59 From: Giza Governorate, Egypt Family: A daughter, two sons and wife Favourite tree: Ghaf Runner up favourite tree: Frankincense Favourite place on Sir Bani Yas Island: “I love all of Sir Bani Yas. Every spot of Sir Bani Yas, I love it.”

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Most sought after workplace benefits in the UAE Flexible work arrangements

Pension support

Mental well-being assistance

Insurance coverage for optical, dental, alternative medicine, cancer screening

Financial well-being incentives

Sun jukebox Rufus Thomas, Bear Cat (The Answer to Hound Dog) (1953) This rip-off of Leiber/Stoller’s early rock stomper brought a lawsuit against Phillips and necessitated Presley’s premature sale to RCA. Elvis Presley, Mystery Train (1955) The B-side of Presley’s final single for Sun bops with a drummer-less groove. Johnny Cash and the Tennessee Two, Folsom Prison Blues (1955) Originally recorded for Sun, Cash’s signature tune was performed for inmates of the titular prison 13 years later. Carl Perkins, Blue Suede Shoes (1956) Within a month of Sun’s February release Elvis had his version out on RCA. Roy Orbison, Ooby Dooby (1956) An essential piece of irreverent juvenilia from Orbison. Jerry Lee Lewis, Great Balls of Fire (1957) Lee’s trademark anthem is one of the era’s best-remembered – and best-selling – songs.

Test Director: S Sashikanth Cast: Nayanthara, Siddharth, Meera Jasmine, R Madhavan Star rating: 2/5

Lexus LX700h specs Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh590,000

W.

Wael Kfoury

(Rotana)

Long read Mageed Yahia, director of WFP in UAE: Coronavirus knows no borders, and neither should the response

Pakistan Super League Previous winners 2016 Islamabad United 2017 Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Islamabad United 2019 Quetta Gladiators Most runs Kamran Akmal – 1,286 Most wickets Wahab Riaz –65

Saudi National Day Why the UAE has many reasons to celebrate its closest friend and ally

Who is Tim-Berners Lee? Sir Tim Berners-Lee was born in London in a household of mathematicians and computer scientists. Both his mother, Mary Lee, and father, Conway, were early computer scientists who worked on the Ferranti 1 - the world's first commercially-available, general purpose digital computer. Sir Tim studied Physics at the University of Oxford and held a series of roles developing code and building software before moving to Switzerland to work for Cern, the European Particle Physics laboratory. He developed the worldwide web code as a side project in 1989 as a global information-sharing system. After releasing the first web code in 1991, Cern made it open and free for all to use. Sir Tim now campaigns for initiatives to make sure the web remains open and accessible to all.

UK-EU trade at a glance EU fishing vessels guaranteed access to UK waters for 12 years Co-operation on security initiatives and procurement of defence products Youth experience scheme to work, study or volunteer in UK and EU countries Smoother border management with use of e-gates Cutting red tape on import and export of food

Dubai World Cup factbox Most wins by a trainer: Godolphin’s Saeed bin Suroor(9) Most wins by a jockey: Jerry Bailey(4) Most wins by an owner: Godolphin(9) Most wins by a horse: Godolphin’s Thunder Snow(2)

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FINAL RECKONING Director: Christopher McQuarrie Starring: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg Rating: 4/5

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The more serious side of specialty coffee While the taste of beans and freshness of roast is paramount to the specialty coffee scene, so is sustainability and workers’ rights. The bulk of genuine specialty coffee companies aim to improve on these elements in every stage of production via direct relationships with farmers. For instance, Mokha 1450 on Al Wasl Road strives to work predominantly with women-owned and -operated coffee organisations, including female farmers in the Sabree mountains of Yemen. Because, as the boutique’s owner, Garfield Kerr, points out: “women represent over 90 per cent of the coffee value chain, but are woefully underrepresented in less than 10 per cent of ownership and management throughout the global coffee industry.” One of the UAE’s largest suppliers of green (meaning not-yet-roasted) beans, Raw Coffee, is a founding member of the Partnership of Gender Equity, which aims to empower female coffee farmers and harvesters. Also, globally, many companies have found the perfect way to recycle old coffee grounds: they create the perfect fertile soil in which to grow mushrooms.

EA%20Sports%20FC%2024 %3Cp%3EDeveloper%3A%20EA%20Vancouver%2C%20EA%20Romania%3Cbr%3EPublisher%3A%20EA%20Sports%3Cbr%3EConsoles%3A%20Nintendo%20Switch%2C%20PlayStation%204%26amp%3B5%2C%20PC%20and%20Xbox%20One%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENadeera%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Abu%20Dhabi%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERabih%20El%20Chaar%20and%20Reem%20Khattar%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ECleanTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETotal%20funding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20About%20%241%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHope%20Ventures%2C%20Rasameel%20Investments%20and%20support%20from%20accelerator%20programmes%20%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2012%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The Settlers Director: Louis Theroux Starring: Daniella Weiss, Ari Abramowitz Rating: 5/5

ACL Elite (West) - fixtures Monday, Sept 30 Al Sadd v Esteghlal (8pm)

Persepolis v Pakhtakor (8pm)

Al Wasl v Al Ahli (8pm)

Al Nassr v Al Rayyan (10pm) Tuesday, Oct 1

Al Hilal v Al Shorta (10pm)

Al Gharafa v Al Ain (10pm)

Women’s World T20, Asia Qualifier UAE results

Beat China by 16 runs

Lost to Thailand by 10 wickets

Beat Nepal by five runs

Beat Hong Kong by eight wickets

Beat Malaysia by 34 runs Standings (P, W, l, NR, points) 1. Thailand 5 4 0 1 9

2. UAE 5 4 1 0 8

3. Nepal 5 2 1 2 6

4. Hong Kong 5 2 2 1 5

5. Malaysia 5 1 4 0 2

6. China 5 0 5 0 0 Final

Thailand v UAE, Monday, 7am

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201.8-litre%204-cyl%20turbo%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E190hp%20at%205%2C200rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20320Nm%20from%201%2C800-5%2C000rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeven-speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%206.7L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh111%2C195%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A