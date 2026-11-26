Fans hoping to secure tickets to Kanye West's Abu Dhabi concert should register for early access today, before tomorrow's presale at 10am.

The American rapper, also known as Ye, will perform at Zayed Sports City Stadium on January 2, bringing his latest 360-degree stadium production to the UAE.

The concert is expected to attract 54,000 fans, with the possibility of increasing capacity once the seating configuration is finalised, promoter and Theory Eleven Entertainment founder Sia Farr told The National.

“I've been doing this for 17 years and I haven't seen such a rider before, in terms of fireworks, lasers, infrastructure and lighting,” he said.

With Abu Dhabi billed as West's only concert in the Middle East, North Africa and India, demand for tickets is expected to be high.

Here are eight tips to help you secure yours.

1. Register for the presale today

Pre-registration is open through the concert's two official ticketing partners, Fever and District, with the latter accepting registrations until 10am tomorrow.

Keep an eye on your email, including your junk folder, for instructions on accessing the presale.

Pre-registration gives you early access to tickets but does not guarantee you one.

2. Set up your ticketing accounts today

If you have not previously used Fever or District, create an account through their websites or download their respective apps.

Fever offers several ways to sign in, including through Google, Facebook and Apple accounts. Make sure you use the same login method you used when registering.

3. Know your budget

Tickets start from Dh395, although the full range of prices and categories has yet to be announced.

Factor in any additional booking fees when deciding how much you are willing to spend and have an alternative price category in mind.

If you are buying several tickets, check the total cost of the booking rather than just the individual ticket price.

The sheer size and scale of Kanye West's stadium production requires extensive lighting, lasers and technical infrastructure. AFP Show caption: The sheer size and scale of Kanye West's stadium production …

4. Don't overlook seats higher up in the stadium

Being closest to the stage may not necessarily provide the best view of West's concert.

Farr said the elevated seating at Zayed Sports City Stadium was one of the reasons the venue was particularly suited to the rapper's production.

“I'd say there is no bad seat on an immersive circular show,” he said. “The more perspective you have from the distance and height, the better you're going to see the projections on to the globe, the laser shows and the fireworks shows, which are ample in the way that this show has been designed.”

5. Check the booking conditions

The maximum number of tickets permitted per booking and any age restrictions have yet to be announced.

If you are buying tickets for others, pay particular attention to the transfer policy. District's standard booking terms restrict ticket transfers without the organiser's permission, while Fever's ticket transfer function is not available for all events.

6. Remember there is also a general sale

Friday's presale is not the only opportunity to get tickets to see West in Abu Dhabi.

General sale is scheduled to begin on Sunday, November 29, although the opening time and the number of tickets allocated to each sales period have yet to be announced.

If your preferred ticket category is unavailable tomorrow, check again when the general sale begins.

7. Know your refund rights

If West's Abu Dhabi concert is cancelled, ticket holders are entitled to a full ticket refund within 10 days of the cancellation under the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi's event licensing guidelines.

Different conditions apply if the concert is postponed. According to Fever's online customer support guidelines, affected ticket holders will be contacted by email with details of their options. District's standard booking terms state that refunds for rescheduled events are subject to the organiser's approval.

Both platforms generally operate a no-refund policy for customers who change their minds or are unable to attend the concert as originally scheduled, unless otherwise specified in the ticket's booking conditions.

8. Only buy through authorised platforms

Fever and District are the concert's official ticketing partners. An authorised resale facility has yet to be announced.

UAE police have previously warned concertgoers about fraudulent online ticket sales. Avoid purchasing tickets from strangers on Instagram or WhatsApp, even if they provide screenshots of booking confirmations, as the same ticket could be sold to several people.