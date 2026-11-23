Iran has begun imposing scheduled power cuts on consumers because of difficulties supplying fuel to power plants, state electricity company Tavanir said.

The restrictions were initially expected to last up to two hours every other day, rising to two hours daily if temperatures dropped further, Tavanir chief executive Mohammad Allahdad told state TV on Sunday.

"Given the country's fuel supply conditions, the electricity sector will be forced to impose distribution restrictions from Sunday," he said.

The duration of the power cuts would depend on fuel availability and the extent to which consumers managed their energy use, Mr Allahdad added.

Iran has imposed similar cuts in recent years when power plants ran short of fuel. Its electricity grid has also suffered from years of underinvestment, while rising household demand for gas for winter heating has increased pressure on energy supplies.

The latest restrictions come as Iran struggles to restore gas-processing capacity damaged in March strikes on the South Pars gasfield. Israel carried out the strikes, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying it had acted alone despite Iran’s claims of US involvement.

Iranian officials have said the attacks on March 17 damaged four gas-processing sites, initially knocking out about 230 million cubic metres of daily gas-processing capacity. About 100 million cubic metres of that capacity has since been restored, leaving about 130 million cubic metres unavailable.

Quote The attack on the country's gas infrastructure has aggravated the situation, and we should therefore expect difficulties this winter Masoud Pezeshkian ,

Iranian President

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday acknowledged the effect of the attacks on the country's energy supplies. "The attack on the country's gas infrastructure has aggravated the situation, and we should therefore expect difficulties this winter," he was quoted as saying by the Isna news agency.

Government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani has warned that Iran’s gas shortfall could reach 430 million cubic metres a day this winter, compared with about 300 million in previous years.

A US naval blockade of Iranian ports, imposed in April and resumed in July, has added to pressure on the country abd further constrained Iran's ability to export oil.

Iran's energy difficulties predate the war, however. The country has struggled repeatedly to meet domestic demand for gas and electricity because of rising consumption, ageing infrastructure, insufficient investment and international sanctions.

Tavanir said affected consumers would be notified of electricity restrictions through an app and messaging platform. The company apologised for the disruption and urged households and businesses to reduce their consumption of gas and electricity.

The measures were intended to ensure sufficient energy supplies for productive sectors of the economy, Mr Allahdad said.