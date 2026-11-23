US President Donald Trump has called on the Nvidia board to rehire Jensen Huang, repeating earlier claims that the company's former chief executive remains the best man for one of Silicon Valley's biggest jobs.

"I hope the board of Nvidia rehires Jensen Huang. It would be the best thing for the company, and also, for the USA," Mr Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Monday.

The statement is the latest intervention by the White House, after Mr Huang stepped down as chief executive this month over his affair with a tech executive linked to China's intelligence service. On Friday, Mr Trump said he wanted to see Mr Huang given a "second chance" at the major chip company.

On Sunday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent refused to rule out the possibility that Mr Huang could return. But Mr Bessent said an investigation had to conducted into whether chips were sold to banned states.

"We've been in touch with the temporary management, with the lead directors, with their lawyers, ⁠and we do need answers. It behoves Nvidia to move quickly ​on ⁠this because we want ‌to know what the culture was," Bessent told CBS.

Mr Huang also admitted to a second affair with a colleague at Nvidia. He resigned two weeks ago, plunging the chip maker into record losses.

US regulators, Congress and the FBI want to know whether Singapore-based Megaspeed, led by the woman Mr Huang had an affair with, Alice Huang, bought Nvidia's most advanced chips and funnelled them to China, breaching US government rules.

"We do ​need to see who was in charge of ​compliance there," Mr Bessent ‌said. "We will see which level of the business knew about this. Was it ⁠at the lower levels? Was it at the middle level? Did ⁠it go all the way to the top?"

Mr Trump said on Friday that he would like Mr Huang to apologise and return to Nvidia. Asked whether he agreed with such an outcome, Mr Bessent said more information ​was needed. "I think we have to see where the buck stops," he added.

Nvidia board chairman Harvey Jones has said the company will not rehire Mr Huang.

Director of US National Intelligence Jay Clayton told CNN on Sunday that “there are chips that have ended up in places that they should not”, referring to China.