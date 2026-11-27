An online platform launched by Dubai Police that enables the public to check for travel bans and financial cases issued against them has led to more than Dh24 million ($6.5 million) in claims being settled this year.

The Circulars and Travel Bans service was used by 569,412 people as of November 25, with 1,116 electronic transactions completed. The majority of settled financial claims were related to rental disputes and accounted for 917 payments valued at Dh19.3 million.

A total of 144 transactions, worth Dh4.7 million, involving Dubai Courts were carried out, while the Public Prosecution recorded 55 payments amounting to Dh172,228.

Dubai Police typically enforce travel bans issued by judicial and government authorities for reasons including criminal investigations, arrests, court orders and financial disputes. A travel ban can remain in place until proceedings against them have been completed.

Digital drive

Police said the initiative was in line with their efforts to use advanced technology to improve and streamline public services. The force said the success of the digital strategy showed the importance of expanding collaboration with the emirate's judicial authorities.

Police said the service enabled people to inquire about notices and related restrictions through the force's smart app. “It also enables payment of amounts due in civil cases where electronic payment is available, allowing customers to review their legal status and proactively settle applicable restrictions in accordance with approved legal procedures without the need to visit police stations," police said.

Police lauded the initiative for encouraging people to take proactive steps to settle legal issues, before facing a summons or arrest. “This contributes to a culture of voluntary compliance with the law, reduces field procedures and improves the efficiency of security resource deployment,” police said.