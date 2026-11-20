Dubai Police have seized 1,903 electric scooters from Jumeirah's Kite Beach in one week as they crack down on dangerous riding, including teenagers performing stunts.

The force appealed for people not to share videos of the stunts on social media as it might encourage others to copy them. Footage showed scooters riders performing wheelies in areas where families, children, and beachgoers gather.

Brig Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, director of the General Department of Traffic, warned that this behaviour was a serious risk to public safety. “These practices are not a form of entertainment or a demonstration of skill. They are reckless actions that could have tragic consequences.”

He said several dangerous incidents involving teenagers had occurred in the area, and the seizures aim to prevent accidents and keep road users safe.

Parents urged to monitor children

Brig bin Suwaidan called on parents to supervise their children to ensure their safety. He said riders should stick to designated areas, wear helmets and avoid speeding or carrying passengers.

Police are planning to introduce stricter laws that would hold parents responsible if their children use e-scooters recklessly. The new legislation would allow authorities to take legal action against parents if their children put themselves or others at risk.

In the UAE, e-scooter riders must wear helmets and reflective jackets, never carry passengers, have lights fitted to the front and rear of the scooters, and not exceed the 20kph speed limit.

A recent update on traffic laws in the UAE stated that e-scooter permits will be mandatory from January 2027, with the minimum age to use them being 15. However, the new law does not state whether Dubai’s existing age restriction of 16 will be amended.

Increased patrols

Brig bin Suwaidan said Dubai Police will not allow dangerous riding and will keep sending patrols and enforcement teams to tourist spots, recreational areas and places popular with e-scooter users. They will pay extra attention to areas where these violations happen often.

He warned that anyone caught performing dangerous stunts will face legal action, including having their scooter taken away, to keep the public safe and stop risky behaviour.

“These are isolated actions committed by a small number of individuals who disregard the rules. They do not reflect the behaviour of the wider community,” he said.

Residents and visitors can report dangerous scooter riding using the Police Eye service on the Dubai Police app or by calling 901.