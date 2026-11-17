Dubai authorities have seized 35,928 scooters, bicycles and e-bikes for traffic violations and reckless riding.

Repeated violations included using unauthorised electric bicycles and motorcycles, riding outside designated tracks, speeding, travelling against the traffic and carrying a passenger on an e-scooter.

The Roads and Transport Authority and Dubai Police's joint Personal Mobility Monitoring Unit impounded offending vehicles and issued fines for offences on cycling tracks, main roads and in soft mobility zones such as pedestrian-first areas. It did not give a time frame for the seizures.

Fines across the Emirates vary, with police in Dubai imposing a Dh300 ($81.69) penalty for e-scooters on roads with speed limits that exceed 60kph.

Ahmed Al Khzaimy, director of traffic at the RTA, said the joint unit was an important step in strengthening safety across Dubai’s transport system.

The authority is “committed to promoting traffic safety among users of personal mobility devices and ensuring compliance with regulations through dedicated cycling tracks, clear signage and continued monitoring of unsafe practices”, he added.

“These efforts support Dubai’s vision of becoming a leading city in smart and safe mobility.” Mr Al Khzaimy said. “RTA continues to integrate infrastructure planning with safety requirements to provide a seamless and sustainable mobility environment.”

Brig Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said using designated tracks, respecting pedestrians’ rights and following safety guidelines were essential to the safe use of personal mobility devices.

The UAE recently amended the Traffic and Road Law, which covers the use of personal mobility devices such as e-bikes and mopeds, their safety equipment and permitted routes.

Under new traffic regulations, effective from January 2027, riders must be at least 15 years old to apply for permits for electric scooters, electric bicycles and small motorised bikes. The permits will be valid for three years, and riders must register their vehicles with the licensing authorities in each emirate.

The new decision does not state whether Dubai’s existing age restriction of 16 will be amended or how the two requirements will be reconciled.