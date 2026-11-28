Binance founder Changpeng Zhao has said that the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange had become complacent over security before suffering a $6.3 billion hack.

In a candid onstage conversation on Saturday at Binance Blockchain Week, Mr Zhao, widely known as CZ, said the security challenges facing Binance extended across the cryptocurrency industry. He called for greater industry collaboration to tackle cyber crime.

“The Binance team and the ecosystem got a bit complacent,” he said at the event in Bangkok, Thailand. Senior leadership had not been sufficiently focused on security, he added.

Mr Zhao, who stepped down as Binance chief executive in 2023, said hackers had potentially targeted 1,000 or more of the company's employees and used artificial intelligence to accelerate their analysis of its systems.

While Mr Zhao described the incident as preventable, he praised the company's response, its transparency and its commitment to covering customer losses.

Binance on Friday said it had fully lifted its withdrawal freeze following the completion of efforts to restore withdrawals.

Mr Zhao warned that the industry could face another six to 12 months of heightened security threats as artificial intelligence enables increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks.

“Let Binance be the alarm,” he said, urging industry participants to devote more resources to security in the coming months.

He revealed that he had been in discussions with industry stakeholders to establish a security alliance. It would focus on co-ordinating responses with international law enforcement agencies, sharing best practices and cross-checking security procedures.

Mr Zhao said Binance had benefited from the support of stablecoin issuers Circle and Tether, as well as the FBI and the US Secret Service, following the breach.

“By sharing, we actually help to protect the industry so that other people don't have to learn their own lessons,” he said. “They can learn from our lessons and hopefully we can learn from other people's lessons too.”

He acknowledged that sharing security practices would require considerable trust between industry participants.

Mr Zhao said he was prepared to spearhead the initiative. “If I have to, I will drive it,” he said.

Netflix portrayal

The Binance founder also revealed he was seeking legal advice over his portrayal in Netflix's The Altruists, which dramatises the rise and fall of cryptocurrency exchange FTX and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried.

Mr Zhao, who said he had watched only clips of the series, described his portrayal as unfair and potentially defamatory.

He disputed the depiction of his relationship with Bankman-Fried, saying he had met the former FTX chief executive only about five times and that the two were largely competitors.

“It's basically defamation for me,” he said. “We'll see what the lawyers can do about it.”

He also speculated that the series could be an attempt to shape public opinion ahead of a potential presidential pardon for Bankman-Fried.