Binance on Friday said it has lifted the freeze on its crypto withdrawals following a $6.3 billion theft, although a separate number of networks remained closed for maintenance.

“Our withdrawal recovery work is completed and the withdrawal suspension from the October security incident has been fully lifted,” the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange said on its blog.

It noted, however, that withdrawals for a separate small number of networks remain paused for maintenance or planned upgrades.

“This affects a very small percentage of regular traffic,” Binance said. “This is separate from our completed recovery work and is part of our standard practice of pausing withdrawals for a network when external conditions require it.”

The company guaranteed user assets were safe, “fully backed and accounted for”. Users will be able to independently verify their assets on Binance's proof of reserves site.

However, the company urged users to stay vigilant for phishing attacks. “We will never contact you to 'speed up withdrawals,' offer 'priority processing', or move your assets into a 'Binance vault'. Only trust updates from our official channels,” it said.

Binance lost an estimated $6.3 billion to hackers on October 29, in what has been described as the single biggest theft of crypto on record, exceeding the $1.5 billion stolen from Bybit in February 2025.

The company, founded by Changpeng Zhao, previously said it would absorb the financial impact of the stolen funds rather than passing the losses on to customers.

Binance said in a previous update that fake job interviews and an internal artificial intelligence tool were used for the breach, with the culprit leveraging the compromised computer of one of its engineers and using the AI tool to gain control of the wallets of two other engineers.