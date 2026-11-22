Blockchain has long been touted as a more reliable and secure technology for storing assets and data. In the recent Binance hack, the stolen $6.3 billion in crypto funds were siphoned off user wallets.

The incident does, however, raise questions about how bulletproof blockchain really is, the odds of it being hacked and how it could be weaponised.

Blockchain is the underlying technology behind cryptocurrencies and decentralised finance, which is generally considered to be a safer way to conduct transactions and one that could end up replacing middlemen, such as brokers and banks, in the financial system.

One key characteristic of blockchain is its immutability, meaning data recorded on it cannot be altered or deleted. But there is no perfect immutability, as a blockchain can still be altered.

The '51 per cent rule'

There is what is called the 51 per cent rule: an attacker must take control of more than 51 per cent of computers on a distributed ledger and alter them within a very short period of time.

"Attacking a major blockchain directly is extremely hard. Rewriting Bitcoin or Ethereum would need control of most of the network's computing power or staked capital, which costs billions and would destroy the value the attacker is trying to steal," says Amira Soliman, founder and chief executive of Abu Dhabi-based data security platform Time Guardian.

Smaller chains, however, are more exposed to these 51 per cent attacks. In practice, almost every major loss happens around the chain, not on it, Ms Soliman says.

The main routes are stolen or poorly protected private keys, bugs in smart contracts, cross-chain bridges that hold large pooled funds, compromised exchange or wallet infrastructure and social engineering of staff.

"The ledger records the theft perfectly. It just can't tell that the person signing was not the rightful owner," she adds.

To be clear, in the Binance incident, the blockchains themselves were never compromised; Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tron and the XRP ledger processed transactions that carried valid Binance signatures.

The more relevant question is who controls the authority to sign and how that authority can be misused.

"Attacks on the ledger of a large network are rare, because they require control of most of the computing power or capital that secures it. Smart contracts and bridges that move assets between blockchains are more exposed to coding errors," says Athina Stantzos, an architecture lead at the Middle East Stablecoin Association.

"By value, however, most recent losses have come from the people, devices and internal systems that control signing keys."

Human error

Conventional wisdom suggests that, no matter how robust a technology system is, human error remains the key concern.

Verizon's 2026 Data Breach Investigations Report found a human element in 62 per cent of breaches across industries. In cryptocurrencies, Chainalysis, for instance, found that compromises of centralised services accounted for nearly 90 per cent of losses in the first quarter of 2025.

Binance revealed that a fake job post was among the triggers of the hack; what followed was a catastrophic chain of events that led to the $6.3 billion stolen.

"'Human error' is the label we use when nobody wants to name the design decision. One of the Binance engineers shows why," says Ivan Milenkovic, a vice president at network security firm Qualys in the UK.

"A fake recruiter approached him on a legitimate job platform. After two interview rounds, he was told to download an 'interview assignment' on to his work computer. He did, as candidates do. I would call that a Tuesday."

Blaming employees alone, however, misses the fundamental cyber security control at fault. Organisations must always assume that credentials will be stolen, endpoints will be compromised and legitimate users will occasionally make critical mistakes.

"The larger problem is excessive privileged trust organisations place in identities [including in humans, machines and AI]," says Morey Haber, chief security adviser at US cyber security company BeyondTrust.

"The Binance breach is a textbook example ... a human interaction helped initiate the attack, but weaknesses in privilege boundaries and transaction authorisation enabled the threat actors to conduct their nefarious activities."

Economic sense

The Binance breach brought some interesting figures to the fore. Companies will spend close to $250 billion on security in 2026, according to Gartner – while attackers spend almost nothing. Bloomberg reported that the thieves moved 40 per cent of the loot in one transaction, costing them $15.

"Defenders have the same AI tools, and they do help, but the maths is brutal: I have to be right every day and the attacker only once. I've never seen security matter as much as it does now," says Eneko Knorr, an economist and chief executive of Abu Dhabi-based financial services firm Stabolut.

AI is slowly being used to write code for blockchains, meaning developers of the technology must ensure its reliability.

At present, AI's value realisation is "quite high", says Yousef Barkawie, a board member and partner at consultancy Deloitte.

"That's not to say that we should just ignore the warning signs," he says. "We just need to make sure that we have the right governance and the right protections, cyber security and controls in place in order for us to prevent any kind of challenges and be able to respond when they happen."

Cyber security is an industry worth hundreds of billions of dollars globally. In parallel, blockchain security is a specialised market growing fast.

Grand View Research notes that the global blockchain security market is projected to top $31 billion by 2033 – a more than four-fold leap from an estimated $7.6 billion this year.

Subhajeet Singha, a senior researcher at cyber security firm Acronis, says defensive spending is better documented at a broader level. Gartner's projected worldwide end-user spending on security products and services of about $244 billion in 2026 covers all sectors. It does not establish how much is spent specifically on blockchain security.

"The financial challenge for organisations is that they must maintain protection across their infrastructure continuously, while an attacker may achieve a significant return by finding a single exploitable weakness," he says.

Institutional adoption of cryptos will depend on whether infrastructure providers can show their systems hold up and that someone answers for it when they fail, says Edgars Nemse, chief executive of the GenLayer Foundation.

"We can count what attackers steal far more reliably than what they spend. What we do know is that cybercrime has become a professional business," he says. "Some groups specialise in finding vulnerabilities. Others steal credentials, launder funds or sell access to systems they’ve already broken into."

Middle ground

Determining the regulatory middle ground between blockchain and traditional financial systems is also an interesting focal point.

Ms Soliman says any entity holding customer money, issuing a stablecoin, or moving payments should meet the same standards as a bank or payment firm, such as capital requirements, custody segregation, know your customer/anti-money laundering compliance, audits and the ability to freeze or recover funds under a court or regulator's order.

The UAE is a good example with authorities having created clear licensing frameworks, "so innovation happens inside a regulated perimeter rather than offshore", she adds.

"Regulated stablecoins already rely on off-chain controls such as issuer freezes and compliance checks. That is not a weakness; it is what makes them usable by banks, merchants and consumers," she says.

Abdalla AlMajali, a director at Abu Dhabi-based technology firm VentureOne, says the balance lies in using each system for what it does best. In asset tokenisation, for instance, traditional regulatory systems remain the legal source of truth for ownership, while blockchain enables faster, cheaper and more transparent transactions.

"Tokens can be programmed to move only between verified investors, subject to regulatory approvals, with transactions recorded on an independently auditable ledger," he says.

"Blockchain does not diminish regulatory oversight; it can strengthen it. The UAE demonstrates this approach ... the opportunity is to integrate blockchain within existing regulatory structures, rather than replace them."