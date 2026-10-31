How the Binance heist raises regulatory and investment questions

Markets and institutional investors are expected to take a cautious approach to cryptocurrencies amid the fallout from the massive hack that has beset Binance, according to analysts.

The world's biggest crypto platform said on Thursday its systems were compromised, with about $6.3 billion in assets affected. Deposits and withdrawals remain suspended.

Analysts say the first vital step is Binance responding to and containing the impact of the heist in a way that calms market fears of a broader contagion or negative sentiment.

“An incident of this scale can undermine confidence and increase volatility in digital assets and crypto-linked equities. Any wider effect on equity markets would depend on financial exposures and broader market conditions,” Kokila Alagh, founder of the Abu Dhabi firm Karm Legal, told The National. Binance's co-chief executive Yi He had said the exchange would cover all losses.

“The response will be critical ... attention will now turn to how that commitment is delivered, the safe restoration of services and the transparency of its disclosures,” added Ms Alagh, who is also head of the legal and regulatory working group at the Middle East Stablecoin Association.

User concerns

A silver lining is that the spillover from the Binance incident may remain largely confined to crypto-linked names – but crypto users will have their concerns. Bitcoin, the world's biggest original and biggest cryptocurrency, tanked after the news, and has now fallen to about $76,400, data from CoinMarketCap shows.

“For a trading desk and for customers alike, the first question after an incident like this isn’t price, it’s access. Can I withdraw my assets? Can I move collateral and execute when I need to?", Julien Olivier, a director and head of Middle East and North Africa trading at Canadian financial services firm Aquanow, told The National.

Binance suspending activity also raises concerns: “For a desk, a frozen venue means trapped capital and positions it can’t manage. For a customer, it’s simply not knowing when they’ll get their money back,” he added.

“The lasting impact depends on three things: whether losses stay contained, whether customers are made whole, and whether normal withdrawals resume. A poor response can turn a security failure into a lasting crisis of confidence.”

Investor hit?

The attack understandably hit investor confidence, which branches out into questions on how much more they are willing to bet on crypto and how regulators would respond.

Institutional investors will “naturally” take a closer look at security after an event like this, and they will also be watching how quickly and effectively the industry responds, said Vincent Chok, chief executive and founder of the Hong Kong crypto firm First Digital.

“Security risk exists across all of finance, and institutions already factor it into how they assess counterparties and infrastructure.”

In the near term, institutions may become more selective about custody arrangements, counterparty risk and how much capital they keep on exchanges, added Orest Gavryliak, chief legal officer of 1inch, a decentralised finance platform.

“On the surface, it is not a good look for the industry. But institutions have a much stronger grasp of the underlying technology than they did even two years ago,” he told The National.

“They will likely distinguish between an operational security failure and a failure of the asset class itself. While this is unfortunate, it does not call into question the underlying technology.”

Meanwhile, regulators are sure to scrutinise details of the attack. These checks may include a closer look at withdrawal controls, supplier access and how much loss a platform can absorb, Mr Olivier said.

“I don’t think adoption reverses, but due diligence has to change. It’s no longer enough to ask whether a provider is secure,” he added. “Resilience, not just prevention, is what will earn institutional trust.”

The more lasting effects, likely, are closer scrutiny of how exchanges hold reserves, handle custody and keep operations running, said Daniel Takieddine, co-founder and chief executive of the Dubai financial services firm Sky Links Capital Group.

“The incident highlights concerns about how regulators protect the public, how law enforcement pursues offenders, civil litigation to recover assets and how industry players ensure they do not become the getaway route for stolen funds,” he told The National.

In the UAE, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority said on Friday that it is “engaging closely with Binance and monitoring the incident”.

Frameworks such as those in the Emirates establish requirements for technology governance, cybersecurity, safeguarding and incident response – but having a licence to operate a crypto exchange is not a guarantee against losses.

“The practical test is whether those safeguards work under pressure, how quickly an incident is contained and how effectively clients are protected,” Ms Alagh said.