  • Saudi-led coalition destroys drones launched by Houthis
  • Oil tanker struck by unknown projectile in Strait of Hormuz
  • Trump says Iran war will be 'wrapped up soon'
  • Oil prices on track for fourth monthly gain amid fears of renewed escalation
  • US ambassador to UN blasts Iran for 'failing' to cooperate with IAEA
Updated: October 31, 2026, 4:23 AM