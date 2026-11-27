Paul Pogba has never been particularly interested in adhering to convention. Now the World Cup winner is hoping to introduce camel racing to a global audience, investing in a sport deeply rooted in Arabian culture as he begins to contemplate life after football.

The former Manchester United and Juventus midfielder was in Dubai this week alongside Omar Almaeena and Safwan Modir, co-founders of Al Haboob, the camel racing team in which he is a shareholder and global ambassador.

The Frenchman developed an interest in the sport during his frequent visits to the UAE, watching races on television and picking out camels he thought would win. When approached to become an ambassador, Pogba decided he wanted a greater stake in the business.

"It's not about the money," Pogba said during a media roundtable at Jumeirah Beach Hotel. "There's a lot of businesses where I can get a lot of cash and stuff like that. It's something that came from my heart and I enjoy it. That's the recipe of success."

The three business partners were speaking together publicly for the first time, watching Al Haboob compete via a live stream of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Prize Festival at Al Wathba Race Track in Abu Dhabi. The venture aims to raise the international profile of camel racing and introduce the sport to a wider audience.

Speaking to The National on the sidelines, Pogba encouraged fans to experience camel racing first-hand. "There's this adrenaline that you get when you're in the car. It's amazing. It gets you nervous and seriously, it's an experience. It is something to do [at least] once."

His involvement with Al Haboob could see him spending even more time in the UAE, where he regularly holidays with his family. "I always feel really welcome here," he said.

Pogba has been without a club since leaving Monaco in August. In October, the midfielder fuelled speculation over a potential move when he posted footage of himself training on Instagram accompanied by the caption "Tic Tac". Asked by The National whether he had already identified his next destination, Pogba was coy. "You will know very soon," he said.

Given his affinity with the Middle East and the Saudi Pro League's success in attracting some of the biggest names in world football, could the region provide the setting for his comeback?

"Well, to be honest, I had some interest. All I want is just to go back and play," he said. "Just before leaving Monaco, I just got this injury, but I was already talking with a few clubs, so you know, there's some interest, and we'll see."

Although only 33, Pogba repeatedly spoke about approaching the end of his playing career. That seems surprising given his relatively young age, particularly as he missed the entire 2024/25 season while serving an 18-month suspension for a failed drugs test. He made it clear he had no desire to follow the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and play into a fifth decade. "I'm not going to play until 40," he said.

While the Frenchman has several ideas for life after football, he's keen to make the most of what he has left of his playing career.

Paul Pogba during his second spell with Italian club Juventus, against Empoli at Stadio Carlo Castellani on September 3, 2023. Getty Images Show caption: Paul Pogba during his second spell with Italian club Juventu…

It was at Juventus that Pogba established himself as one of the most coveted midfielders in world football, having left Manchester United as a teenager in 2012. Asked whether Antonio Conte was the best manager he had worked under, Pogba was reluctant to single out any coach.

"I don't have a favourite coach. I think all the coaches that I had were important for my career," he said. "I think Antonio Conte was a big part of my success in my career."

He was similarly appreciative of Massimiliano Allegri, who succeeded Conte in 2014. "They both brought me something different in my career and helped me to become who I am."

Pogba was decidedly less enthusiastic about Juventus' current direction under Luciano Spalletti. "Better not talk," was his response.

Rather than assessing Spalletti's work, Pogba pointedly referred to the former administration of Andrea Agnelli and Pavel Nedved, under which Juventus dominated Italian football. His apparent frustration seemed directed more at the governance of the club than at its current manager.

Juventus currently lie sixth in Serie A with only 21 points in 12 games. Inviting comparisons between the club's fortunes under the previous leadership and those of today, Pogba concluded that "you can have your own answer."

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There was considerably more optimism when discussing the appointment of Zinedine Zidane as France manager. Having scored in the 2018 World Cup final under Didier Deschamps, Pogba praised his former manager for transforming the national side and believed Zidane was already making a similar impact with Les Bleus' next generation. "I only see positive things."

Having grown up in the Paris suburbs, does he think the back-to-back European champions Paris Saint-Germain could dominate European football for years to come?

"I think so for as long as Luis Enrique will stay there. Because I think he's a genius. Obviously, he has the players, but he's the one that puts the players in and makes them play like they play."