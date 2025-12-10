French footballer Paul Pogba signs partnership with Saudi professional camel racing team

French World Cup winner Paul Pogba has teamed up with Saudi-based professional camel racing team Al Haboob, representing the team as an ambassador and shareholder.

Founded by Omar Almaeena and Safwan Modir, Al Haboob is the world’s first professional camel racing team, competing across the GCC.

Pogba is one of the most recognisable figures in world football, having represented Juventus, Manchester United as well as the French national team, helping Les Bleus win the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

On the announcement, the Monaco midfielder said in a press release: “I am incredibly excited to be joining forces with Al Haboob. From the moment I spoke with Omar and Safwan, I felt their passion, their vision, and their genuine love for this sport.

“Their ambition to elevate camel racing onto a global stage is something I truly connect with. Throughout my career, I’ve been blessed with many opportunities and proposals, but this one felt different. It spoke to me on a deeper level - to culture, to legacy, to storytelling. I want to be part of a project that goes beyond sport, one that brings people together and shines a light on traditions that deserve to be celebrated."

Founded in Saudi Arabia, Al Haboob combines centuries-old heritage with elite performance, advanced veterinary care, and cinematic storytelling. Almaeena and Modir, whose journey into the sport began in 2021 with the launch of RedSea Camel Company, also co-created and starred in the Netflix series Camel Quest, which highlighted camel culture across Saudi Arabia and followed their ambition to compete in major festivals.

Their long-term vision is to establish the world’s first professional Camel Racing League, elevating the sport to international standards while honouring its rich history.

“Paul’s involvement is transformational,” said Almaeena, an entrepreneur, actor and creative producer. “His influence, leadership, and passion for cultural storytelling reflect exactly what Al Haboob stands for. This partnership is about more than racing; it is about sharing a heritage that deserves global recognition.”

Almaeena, an endurance racing champion who represented Saudi Arabia in Compiegne, France back in 2000, said working alongside his friend Modir and Pogba felt "like a dream".

He added: "Representing my country as an athlete was an absolute privilege, and being part of Al Haboob gives me that same sense of pride and joy.”

Camel racing is a centuries-old sport rooted in Arab tradition, long central to life across the Arabian Peninsula. Originally a test of endurance and speed for prized camels, the sport has evolved with modern techniques and technology while remaining a powerful symbol of heritage, community, and cultural pride across the Gulf.

Cutting-edge robot jockeys, equipped with GPS tracking, heart-rate monitoring, and two-way communication systems, further enhance both safety and performance, ensuring the camels compete at the highest level while maintaining their well-being.

“Our camels are prepared with the same care and discipline you would expect from elite athletes,” added Modir. “Every aspect of their training, nutrition, and well-being is carefully managed to monitor their safety and optimise their overall performance. With Paul joining us, we are taking this movement to a global stage and shaping the future of camel racing.”