Fifa Arab Cup: UAE set up Algeria quarter-final after finest display yet under Cosmin Olaroiu

The UAE will face defending champions Algeria in the quarter final of the Fifa Arab Cup.
The national team clinched their place in the knockout phase of the competition in Doha when they beat Kuwait 3-1 in their final pool match on Tuesday evening.
After defeat in their opening game against Jordan was followed by a draw against Egypt, the UAE needed victory to stand a chance to advance in the competition.
They achieved that via two goals for Yahya Al Ghassani and a stunning strike from distance by Nicolas Gimenez, who was the player of the match.
When Jordan simultaneously thumped Egypt 3-0, to maintain their 100 per cent record in the group, it secured the UAE’s place in the next round.
It was the most polished display of Cosmin Olaroiu’s tenure as coach yet. It was the first time in the Romanian’s nine competitive matches in charge that there has been single-goal buffer either in victory or defeat.
It also left supporters with a nagging feeling about what might have been, given the return to form and fitness of two key players.
Al Ghassani has been a vital figure in the UAE’s attack over the past two years. He might have helped the national team to World Cup qualification for the first time since 1990 had he not suffered injury at a crucial time in the qualification play-off in October.
The Shabab Al Ahli forward was injured in the opening game against Oman. The national team fought back to win that game, but saw their chance of direct qualification for the 2026 World Cup vanish with defeat to Qatar two days later.
He was also absent when the UAE’s qualification hopes were finally ended by defeat in a two-legged play-off against Iraq. The national team’s prospects of success in that would likely have been far greater if he was available.
The same goes for Sasa Ivkovic at the back. The Al Wahda centre-back made his debut in the final match of third round of Asian qualifying, in a 1-1 draw in what was by then a dead rubber against Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek.
He immediately stood out for his assuredness at the heart of defence, playing alongside his club mate Lucas Pimenta. But the national team were then deprived of his services, too, for all the vital business which followed because of a long-term injury.
Even with Ivkovic back to direct operations in the backline, a familiar failing reared its head as Kuwait’s goal came via a set piece.
That was their undoing in the losses to Qatar and Iraq, which ultimately cost them a chance of a place at the World Cup.
“Thank God, one time things have gone in our direction,” Olaroiu said.
“We started the game very well and had an advantage of two goals. Unfortunately, again, we received a goal from a set piece. We are small and we can’t make them bigger.
“But we won the game and we [are going to the next round], and we look forward to the next step.”
The national team will meet Algeria in the quarter-final on Saturday after the holders beat Iraq in their final pool match on Tuesday night.
