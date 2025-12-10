Inter Milan v Liverpool player ratings: Martinez 7, Akanji 5; Szoboszlai 7, Isak 5

Liverpool secured a 1-0 victory over Internazionale to put a troubled week behind them in which coach Arne Slot refused to say whether Mohamed Salah had a future at the club.

Victory, courtesy of a Dominik Szoboszlai penalty, moved Liverpool up to eighth in the Uefa Champions League Elite table before Wednesday's round of matches.

Ibrahima Konate had a goal ruled out in the first half after Virgil van Dijk’s flick-on was penalised for coming off the arm of Hugo Ekitike.

Lautaro Martinez was a standout for Inter and looked most likely to make something happen, but the Reds kept probing, and it was Szoboszlai who converted from the penalty spot after Florian Wirtz went down in the box following a pull from Alessandro Bastoni.

“It’s a huge result. We knew we had to come to a really tough place. We had to show fight, we had to show determination. The clean sheet was crucial,” Liverpool defender Andy Robertson said after the game.

Tuesday’s clash was the first since Salah’s outburst after his omission from Saturday's Premier League game at Leeds United, the third consecutive game the Egyptian had been left out by Slot.

The 33-year-old did not travel with the squad to Italy, with Slot telling reporters before the match he had "no clue" whether Salah had played his last match for the Reds.

“For me, he’s one of the greatest players to ever play for this club. We’ve been through so many highs, so many lows. I love playing with Mo Salah, I hope to be able to continue playing with him,” Robertson added.

For Inter, it was a first Champions League defeat at the San Siro for three years.

Inter Milan player ratings

Yann Sommer -6/10: Saved the shots that he would have been expected to make, with many of Liverpool’s efforts coming directly at him before the penalty.

Alessandro Bastoni - 5/10: Prevented what would have been a certain goal when clearing Andy Robertson’s cross. Penalised for a pull on Florian Wirtz, which saw Liverpool awarded a penalty, which ultimately cost his side the game.

Francesco Acerbi - 4/10: Isolated against Hugo Ekitike in the 28th minute and brought off after sustaining an injury while trying to make a challenge on him.

Manuel Akanji - 5/10: Gave the ball away too much when transitioning the ball out from the back, and was lucky that Alexander Isak didn’t take advantage of one early chance.

Federico DiMarco - 6/10: Chose his moments to stretch the play down the left flank, but could have been more accurate with his crosses.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 7/10: Set the tone with pressing in midfield and didn’t shy away from challenges. Difficult to pick up when drifting centrally, while he also looked to drive with the ball when gaps opened up between defenders.

Hakan Calhanoglu - N/A: Replaced after just 11 minutes due to injury, but was able to walk off the pitch unaided.

Nicolo Barella - 7/10: Came close in the first half with a curling free-kick that had Alisson at full stretch. Played an excellent pass to Martinez in the second half for Inter’s best chance.

Luis Henrique - 5/10: Tried to be positive in possession, but rarely had a chance to get at Liverpool’s defence.

Marcus Thuram - 5/10: Worked hard and made direct runs to stretch Liverpool’s defence, but sometimes wasn’t on the same page as his teammates.

Lautaro Martinez - 7/10: Inter’s most threatening player. Difficult to pick up with his impressive movement, and he was unlucky not to score with a header. Booked for a reckless challenge on Robertson.

Substitutes

Piotr Zielinski (Calhanoglu, 11’) - 6/10: Helped transition the ball through a narrow Liverpool midfield, won fouls and battled well in a sometimes scrappy affair. Flashed his effort over the bar in the first half.

Yann Bisseck (Acerbi, 29’) - 6/10: Drove forward when gaps opened up and didn’t allow any space for attackers to get past him.

Ange-Yoan Bonny (Thuram, 83’) - N/R: On for Thuram but soon saw his side go 1-0 down. Enjoyed a physical battle against Konate.

Carlos Augusto (DiMarco, 83’) - N/R: Rarely involved as Inter struggled to make any meaningful chances late on.

Petar Sucic (Mkhitaryan, 83’) - N/R: Kept things simple but didn’t have enough time to make an impact on the game.

Liverpool player ratings

Alisson Becker - 7/10: Commanded his box well throughout the match and kept Liverpool in the game at key moments, including a key save against Lautaro Martinez just before half time.

Andrew Robertson - 7/10: Always looked to play forwards, delivered aggressive balls into Inter’s box, and fared well against the tricky Luis Henrique.

Virgil van Dijk - 7/10: No nonsense from Liverpool’s skipper. Always in the right position to block efforts at goal and sweep up attacks. Unlucky not to pick up an assist after his flick on to Konate.

Ibrahima Konate - 7/10: Unfortunate to see his goal disallowed after the flick on hit the hand of Ekitike. Most importantly for Konate, he made no big errors on the night.

Joe Gomez - 6/10: Assured at the back and crossed the ball early when the opportunity presented itself, but his best one wasn’t attacked by Liverpool’s forwards.

Ryan Gravenberch - 7/10: Kept the play ticking for Liverpool in midfield, skipped past challenges, and broke up play. The conductor.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 7/10: Stood out for his defensive work, quickly closing down opponents to disrupt buildup, before dispatching the penalty with conviction.

Curtis Jones - 7/10: Tidy in possession, neatly drifting past opponents and threading plays together in an impressive partnership alongside Gravenberch. Forced a save from Yann Sommer in the first half. Rarely gave the ball away.

Alexis Mac Allister - 6/10: Had some positive moments keeping possession, but miscued too frequently when trying to play forwards.

Hugo Ekitike - 7/10: One of Liverpool’s brightest on the night, Ekitike linked play well and troubled Inter defenders when isolating them. Made a big chance for Conor Bradley in the 80th minute.

Alexander Isak - 5/10: Could have been better at holding the ball up. Made bright runs in behind, but wasn’t threatening enough with his efforts at goal.

Substitutes

Florian Wirtz (Isak, 67’) - 7/10: Won the decisive penalty after feeling a pull on his shirt from Bastoni, which VAR eventually awarded.

Conor Bradley (Gomez, 67’) - 6/10: Almost registered an assist immediately after coming on with a pass to Ekitike, who saw his effort blocked.

Islamophobia definition A widely accepted definition was made by the All Party Parliamentary Group on British Muslims in 2019: “Islamophobia is rooted in racism and is a type of racism that targets expressions of Muslimness or perceived Muslimness.” It further defines it as “inciting hatred or violence against Muslims”.

GCC-UK%20Growth %3Cp%3EAn%20FTA%20with%20the%20GCC%20would%20be%20very%20significant%20for%20the%20UK.%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20%20My%20Department%20has%20forecast%20that%20it%20could%20generate%20an%20additional%20%C2%A31.6%20billion%20a%20year%20for%20our%20economy.%3Cbr%3EWith%20consumer%20demand%20across%20the%20GCC%20predicted%20to%20increase%20to%20%C2%A3800%20billion%20by%202035%20this%20deal%20could%20act%20as%20a%20launchpad%20from%20which%20our%20firms%20can%20boost%20their%20market%20share.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Challenge Cup result: 1. UAE 3 faults

2. Ireland 9 faults

3. Brazil 11 faults

4. Spain 15 faults

5. Great Britain 17 faults

6. New Zealand 20 faults

7. Italy 26 faults

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178

Engine: 3.7-litre V6

Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm

Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Three ways to boost your credit score Marwan Lutfi says the core fundamentals that drive better payment behaviour and can improve your credit score are: 1. Make sure you make your payments on time; 2. Limit the number of products you borrow on: the more loans and credit cards you have, the more it will affect your credit score; 3. Don't max out all your debts: how much you maximise those credit facilities will have an impact. If you have five credit cards and utilise 90 per cent of that credit, it will negatively affect your score.

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

AndhaDhun Director: Sriram Raghavan Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18 Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan Rating: 3.5/5

White hydrogen: Naturally occurring hydrogen

Chromite: Hard, metallic mineral containing iron oxide and chromium oxide

Ultramafic rocks: Dark-coloured rocks rich in magnesium or iron with very low silica content

Ophiolite: A section of the earth’s crust, which is oceanic in nature that has since been uplifted and exposed on land

Olivine: A commonly occurring magnesium iron silicate mineral that derives its name for its olive-green yellow-green colour

Bio Born in Dibba, Sharjah in 1972.

He is the eldest among 11 brothers and sisters.

He was educated in Sharjah schools and is a graduate of UAE University in Al Ain.

He has written poetry for 30 years and has had work published in local newspapers.

He likes all kinds of adventure movies that relate to his work.

His dream is a safe and preserved environment for all humankind.

His favourite book is The Quran, and 'Maze of Innovation and Creativity', written by his brother.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh1,470,000 (est)

Engine 6.9-litre twin-turbo W12

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 626bhp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 900Nm @ 1,350rpm

Fuel economy, combined 14.0L / 100km

Who's who in Yemen conflict Houthis: Iran-backed rebels who occupy Sanaa and run unrecognised government Yemeni government: Exiled government in Aden led by eight-member Presidential Leadership Council Southern Transitional Council: Faction in Yemeni government that seeks autonomy for the south Habrish 'rebels': Tribal-backed forces feuding with STC over control of oil in government territory

Red flags Promises of high, fixed or 'guaranteed' returns.

Unregulated structured products or complex investments often used to bypass traditional safeguards.

Lack of clear information, vague language, no access to audited financials.

Overseas companies targeting investors in other jurisdictions - this can make legal recovery difficult.

Hard-selling tactics - creating urgency, offering 'exclusive' deals. Courtesy: Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

Infiniti QX80 specs Engine: twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 Power: 450hp Torque: 700Nm Price: From Dh450,000, Autograph model from Dh510,000 Available: Now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

Specs Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric Range: Up to 610km Power: 905hp Torque: 985Nm Price: From Dh439,000 Available: Now

How to apply for a drone permit Individuals must register on UAE Drone app or website using their UAE Pass

Add all their personal details, including name, nationality, passport number, Emiratis ID, email and phone number

Upload the training certificate from a centre accredited by the GCAA

Submit their request

What are the regulations? Fly it within visual line of sight

Never over populated areas

Ensure maximum flying height of 400 feet (122 metres) above ground level is not crossed

Users must avoid flying over restricted areas listed on the UAE Drone app

Only fly the drone during the day, and never at night

Should have a live feed of the drone flight

Drones must weigh 5 kg or less

Desert Warrior Starring: Anthony Mackie, Aiysha Hart, Ben Kingsley Director: Rupert Wyatt Rating: 3/5

What is Genes in Space? Genes in Space is an annual competition first launched by the UAE Space Agency, The National and Boeing in 2015. It challenges school pupils to design experiments to be conducted in space and it aims to encourage future talent for the UAE’s fledgling space industry. It is the first of its kind in the UAE and, as well as encouraging talent, it also aims to raise interest and awareness among the general population about space exploration.

French business France has organised a delegation of leading businesses to travel to Syria. The group was led by French shipping giant CMA CGM, which struck a 30-year contract in May with the Syrian government to develop and run Latakia port. Also present were water and waste management company Suez, defence multinational Thales, and Ellipse Group, which is currently looking into rehabilitating Syrian hospitals.

MATCH INFO Group B Bayern Munich v Tottenham, midnight (Thursday)

360Vuz PROFILE Date started: January 2017

Founder: Khaled Zaatarah

Based: Dubai and Los Angeles

Sector: Technology

Size: 21 employees

Funding: $7 million

Investors: Shorooq Partners, KBW Ventures, Vision Ventures, Hala Ventures, 500Startups, Plug and Play, Magnus Olsson, Samih Toukan, Jonathan Labin

Tamkeen's offering Option 1: 70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3

70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3 Option 2: 50% across three years

50% across three years Option 3: 30% across five years

UK’s AI plan AI ambassadors such as MIT economist Simon Johnson, Monzo cofounder Tom Blomfield and Google DeepMind’s Raia Hadsell

£10bn AI growth zone in South Wales to create 5,000 jobs

£100m of government support for startups building AI hardware products

£250m to train new AI models