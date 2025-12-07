Fifa Arab Cup: UAE keep hopes alive with point against Egypt

UAE and Egypt played out a 1-1 draw to keep their hopes of progressing to the quarter-finals of the Fifa Arab Cup alive while Jordan, Algeria and Iraq punched their tickets to the next round.

Nicolas Jimenez squared the ball for Caio Lucas to open the scoring against Egypt before the national team were pegged back by a Marwan Hamdy header in the 85th minute.

With Jordan having beaten Kuwait 3-1 earlier in the day to win Group C, it means the other three teams can all still progress with one game remaining.

Egypt sit second on two points ahead of their final group match against already-qualified Jordan on Tuesday, while Cosmin Olaroiu's side are third on one point, ahead of next opponents Kuwait, on goal difference.

Jordan sealed their place in the quarter-finals with a largely commanding performance over Kuwait at a vibrant Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Saturday night

The World Cup-bound Jordanians caught Kuwait cold for the opener, capitalising on poor defensive organisation from a free-kick some 30 yards out. While Kuwait’s back line were still assembling their wall, Mohannad Abu Taha stepped into space and lashed an unstoppable drive beyond Sulaiman Abdulghafour. It set the tone for a night in which the Kuwaiti goalkeeper would be persistently overworked.

Jordan doubled their advantage early in the second half when Saed Al Rosan reacted quickest to convert after yet another Mahmoud Mardi corner caused havoc in the Kuwaiti box. Mardi’s deliveries were a constant source of discomfort, and Jordan’s superiority from set pieces was ultimately the difference.

Substitute Yousef Nasser briefly sparked hope of a late Kuwait revival, guiding a fine header in from Eid Al Rashidi’s superb cross to set up a frantic finale. But any prospect of a comeback was extinguished deep into added time when Ali Olwan burst clear, was brought down by the onrushing goalkeeper, and converted the resulting penalty with authority.

Elsewhere, defending champions Algeria showcased that strength in emphatic fashion, sweeping aside Bahrain 5-1.

Redouane Berkane opened the scoring before turning provider for Adil Boulbina, the pair striking either side of Bahrain’s spirited equaliser in a frenetic six-minute spell. Berkane then won a penalty converted by Yassine Benzia in first-half stoppage time, before adding his second moments after the restart.

Substitute Yacine Brahimi later returned the favour, supplying Boulbina for Algeria’s fifth as the Fennecs maintained their unbeaten run ahead of a ecisive meeting with Iraq on Tuesday to determine who will top Group D.

Iraq currently top the group on six points to Algeria's four. Iraq booked their spot in the last eight after weathering intense early Sudanese pressure before striking twice late on.

Player-of-the-match Mohanad Ali punished a poor defensive header from a set piece to break the deadlock, sparking raucous celebrations among the Iraqi fans inside Stadium 974. Amjed Attwan sealed victory six minutes from time.

