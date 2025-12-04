Fifa Arab Cup: Iraq open with win, UAE lose and Algeria held

Iraq made a strong opening statement at the Fifa Arab Cup in Doha on Saturday, earning a 2-1 victory over Bahrain to place one foot on the path towards the knockout stages.

Four years after the two sides met in the group stage and both bowed out early, the Lions of Mesopotamia ensured history would not repeat itself with a composed and purposeful display at .

It took Iraq barely 10 minutes to find their breakthrough. Aymen Hussein’s close-range effort caused chaos in the Bahrain penalty area, ricocheting off defender Ebrahim Lutfalla and over the line for an unfortunate own goal.

Lutfalla, injured in the scramble, was forced off minutes later, with substitute goalkeeper Omar Salem sent on in his place. Salem’s first task was to pick the ball out of his net again, as Iraq doubled their advantage midway through the opening half. This time it was Mohanad Ali who reacted quickest inside the six-yard box, sweeping home a low finish to give his side full control.

Bahrain rallied late, reducing the deficit through substitute Sayed Hashim, who steered in a precise Abdulla Al Khalsai cross. But Iraq held firm to bank three valuable points and set an early marker in Group C.

While the performance offered encouragement for Iraq’s coaching staff, it also shone a spotlight on several players fighting to make next year’s expanded World Cup.

Coach Graham Arnold, missing several key contributors from the squad that overcame the UAE in the recent World Cup play-off, has turned to fringe players and rising talents in Qatar – many of whom see the Arab Cup as a final audition before March’s intercontinental play-off tournament.

Among those seizing the opportunity is winger Hasan Abdulkareem, who impressed on the right flank against Bahrain. For the 24-year-old, the stakes could not be clearer.

“I’m so pleased that the coach has trusted me to be here and it’s such a huge motivation,” Abdulkareem told Fifa.com. “I want to show Iraqi fans, and show the world, what I can do. Given that the coach has empowered me and sees my potential, I will do everything I can to repay that faith.”

Abdulkareem stressed that while the opening win was important, the bigger picture remains Iraq’s World Cup ambitions.

“The three points are very important and the performance was good, so it was what we wanted,” he said. “Our main goal is the World Cup qualifiers – that’s why we are here, to prepare ourselves. Starting with a win gets the flow going and already gives us a good chance to go through. It’s a great chance for all of us to show the coach what we can do.”

Elsewhere in Doha, Jordan made a spirited start to their campaign with a dramatic victory over the UAE, despite a rollercoaster evening for striker Ali Olwan. The forward scored one penalty and missed another as Jordan capitalised on an early red card to Khaled Al Dhanhani.

UAE, though reduced to 10 men for more than 70 minutes, showed impressive resilience and briefly levelled through Bruno’s slick finish early in the second half. Jordan eventually restored their lead when Yazan Al Naimat beat the offside trap to settle the contest.

The day’s final fixture saw defending champions Algeria dig deep to salvage a goalless draw against Sudan despite playing the entire second half with 10 men. Adam Ounas’ dismissal on the brink of half-time tilted the game in Sudan’s favour, but a stubborn Algerian defence held out under sustained pressure to claim a hard-earned point.

Algeria and Sudan face Bahrain and Iraq respectively in their second Group D matches on Saturday while UAE face Egypt in Group C.

MANDOOB %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Ali%20Kalthami%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Mohammed%20Dokhei%2C%20Sarah%20Taibah%2C%20Hajar%20Alshammari%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

THREE %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Nayla%20Al%20Khaja%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Jefferson%20Hall%2C%20Faten%20Ahmed%2C%20Noura%20Alabed%2C%20Saud%20Alzarooni%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The story of Edge Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, established Edge in 2019. It brought together 25 state-owned and independent companies specialising in weapons systems, cyber protection and electronic warfare. Edge has an annual revenue of $5 billion and employs more than 12,000 people. Some of the companies include Nimr, a maker of armoured vehicles, Caracal, which manufactures guns and ammunitions company, Lahab

Who's who in Yemen conflict Houthis: Iran-backed rebels who occupy Sanaa and run unrecognised government Yemeni government: Exiled government in Aden led by eight-member Presidential Leadership Council Southern Transitional Council: Faction in Yemeni government that seeks autonomy for the south Habrish 'rebels': Tribal-backed forces feuding with STC over control of oil in government territory

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Vault%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJune%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBilal%20Abou-Diab%20and%20Sami%20Abdul%20Hadi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAbu%20Dhabi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELicensed%20by%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Abu%20Dhabi%20Global%20Market%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EInvestment%20and%20wealth%20advisory%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%241%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EOutliers%20VC%20and%20angel%20investors%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E14%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

Superliminal%20 %3Cp%3EDeveloper%3A%20Pillow%20Castle%20Games%0D%3Cbr%3EPublisher%3A%20Pillow%20Castle%20Games%0D%3Cbr%3EConsole%3A%20PlayStation%204%26amp%3B5%2C%20Xbox%20Series%20One%20%26amp%3B%20X%2FS%2C%20Nintendo%20Switch%2C%20PC%20and%20Mac%0D%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

%3Cp%3EMATA%0D%3Cbr%3EArtist%3A%20M.I.A%0D%3Cbr%3ELabel%3A%20Island%0D%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

BELGIUM%20SQUAD %3Cp%3EGoalkeepers%3A%20Thibaut%20Courtois%2C%20Simon%20Mignolet%2C%20Koen%20Casteels%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EDefenders%3A%20Jan%20Vertonghen%2C%20Toby%20Alderweireld%2C%20Leander%20Dendoncker%2C%20Zeno%20Debast%2C%20Arthur%20Theate%2C%20Wout%20Faes%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EMidfielders%3A%20Hans%20Vanaken%2C%20Axel%20Witsel%2C%20Youri%20Tielemans%2C%20Amadou%20Onana%2C%20Kevin%20De%20Bruyne%2C%20Yannick%20Carrasco%2C%20Thorgan%20Hazard%2C%20Timothy%20Castagne%2C%20Thomas%20Meunier%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EForwards%3A%20Romelu%20Lukaku%2C%20Michy%20Batshuayi%2C%20Lo%C3%AFs%20Openda%2C%20Charles%20De%20Ketelaere%2C%20Eden%20Hazard%2C%20Jeremy%20Doku%2C%20Dries%20Mertens%2C%20Leandro%20Trossard%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Tearful appearance Chancellor Rachel Reeves set markets on edge as she appeared visibly distraught in parliament on Wednesday. Legislative setbacks for the government have blown a new hole in the budgetary calculations at a time when the deficit is stubbornly large and the economy is struggling to grow. She appeared with Keir Starmer on Thursday and the pair embraced, but he had failed to give her his backing as she cried a day earlier. A spokesman said her upset demeanour was due to a personal matter.

War 2 Director: Ayan Mukerji Stars: Hrithik Roshan, NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana Rating: 2/5