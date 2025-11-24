Iraq's Zidane Iqbal on beating UAE, 'crazy' atmosphere in Basra and being one game away from World Cup

Iraq defeated UAE 2-1 in the second leg of the World Cup qualifier play-off last week in Basra, thanks to Amir Al Ammari’s dramatic penalty winner in the 17th minute of added time. It sealed a 3-2 aggregate win and took Iraq a step closer to next year's finals in North America.

Former Manchester United youngster Zidane Iqbal, 22, now with Utrecht in the Netherlands, came off the bench with his side 1-0 down. He was influential in changing the game and The National spoke to him after he got off his flight back from Iraq.

Q: How did it feel to defeat UAE and be only a game away from Iraq’s first World Cup finals for 40 years?

A: Honestly, it was surreal. We were 1-0 down, then we equalised and when I heard the noise the fans made I knew we had a winner in us. I looked around and I saw my boys, everyone jumping, everyone pumped up. It was like we had another 10 per cent energy.

It’s hard to describe it, but I got goosebumps. Then we got a penalty in the last minute. I saw the corner come in and the ball hit someone's hand, but I wasn't that sure that would be handball from my angle.

Then I saw the referee touching his ear, speaking to someone. And you know that when he does the VAR sign, he's going to have a look at a screen with a high chance of giving the penalty.

The referee came back, did the square with his hands and pointed at the penalty spot. The crowd just went crazy, 60,000 people. Wow!

Iraq players celebrate after their World Cup play-off victory over the UAE at Basra International Stadium on November 18, 2025. Reuters Ecstastic Iraq players celebrate their 2-1 win on the night over the UAE and a 3-2 aggregate win. Reuters Mohannad Ali celebrates scoring Iraq's first goal. Reuters UAE attacker Caio Lucas makes it 1-0 in Basra. Reuters Caio Lucas celebrates scoring for UAE. Reuters UAE's Kouame Autonne wins a header. Reuters UAE's Alaeddine Zouhir slides in the win the ball from Sherko Kareem of Iraq. Reuters UAE coach Cosmin Olaroiu. Reuters UAE's Marcus Meloni under pressure from Ali Jasim of Iraq. Reuters Iraq coach Graham Arnold before the game. Reuters UAE fans at Basra International Stadium. Reuters Iraq fans in the stands at Basra International Stadium. Reuters UAE fans at Basra International Stadium. Reuters fans ahead of the match in Basra. Aymen Al Ameri / The National Fans ahead of the game in Basra. Aymen Al Ameri / The National

How do you think Iraq played?

At the start, the team was a bit nervous and a bit wary because we knew the consequences if we lost. It was a very high-stakes game, nobody wanted to make a mistake, but we also must show our personality a bit more.

We went 1-0 down, but that also meant we had nothing to lose and we could go for it. I thought we deserved to win and thankfully we did because our dream's still alive and now we're 90 minutes away from cementing our names in Iraqi football history.

We've been waiting for a long time and all sharing the same goal. It'll be nice to pay fans back because they support us so much and I think it's only right they get to watch us at a World Cup.

You’ve been injured and came on with 40 minutes to play. Was it difficult entering the game like that?

Having no pre-season was tough as that’s where you gain your fitness. So I came back and everyone else had a pre-season and rhythm, while I was trying to pick up minutes.

For Iraq, the manager Graeme Arnold and his assistant, Rene Meulensteen, told me of my importance to the team. They told me to be ready and as soon as we conceded the first goal, the gaffer just pointed at me and said, “You're coming on”.

It's tough coming back from injury but I think I'm coming back to myself more. And I think I had a positive impact on the game. We controlled the game better, had better ball possession and, of course, we had more chances and we won.

I'm just ready to give 100 per cent, whether they need me in the first minute, the last minute, whether I start or I'm off the bench making an impact.

How did the UAE play?

So they were decent, they have quality. And the players originally from Brazil and Portugal add quality. UAE have good technical ability and scored an offside goal. The games are about little moments like that.

We also had a big chance that we missed then they scored seconds later before VAR checked and it was offside. When things like that happen you start to think it’s going to be your night. And so do your fans.

Do you speak to the UAE players after the game?

Yes. It's another Arab team and the public are respectful. You greet people because they're your guests coming to your country. I felt we were greeted well and with respect when we came to Abu Dhabi and wanted to return that feeling.

In football, we fight on the pitch to try to win the game. Some you win, some you lose. Football shouldn't separate anyone, but it brings everyone together.

If we’d lost I would have said ‘congratulations’ but instead we said ‘unlucky’. A few of my teammates went to the UAE fans and clapped them.

You’ve mentioned the atmosphere in Basra a few times. It looked crazy. The stadium is modern, but people might not associate Iraq with scenes like this?

Maybe when some think of Iraq they don’t think of football, but football is their freedom, their enjoyment, it brings the whole country together. Our country is unique: we have Christians, Muslims, Jews, Kurds, Arabs.

Everybody becomes one when we play. There's no politics, no arguments, everyone is supporting the team. It's nice to know we have that responsibility that brings the whole country together.

And then you have the stadium. It’s close to full three hours before (kick-off). When we check the pitch, we clap the fans, they sing back. You start to get goosebumps. Then you walk out of the tunnel for the game and it's just amazing. It takes 5-10 minutes to relax into these surroundings.

And then, when we scored the winning goal in the 107th minute … honestly I’ve not heard a noise as loud as that in a stadium before. And I've been to many, many stadiums. It’s a moment that will stick with me for a long time.

After everyone was jumping up and down, our bench ran on the pitch, my other teammates were all running around jumping on each other. We knew that in four months we have 90 minutes to get to the finals. We spoke after: none of us have experienced something like that before.

What language do the players speak to each other in?

We've got quite a few foreign Iraqis. I'm half Pakistani, half Iraqi and eligible to play for my mum's side. And we've got a lot of Iraqis that moved to Sweden, Norway and Denmark. We've got a couple in Germany, quite a few in Europe. We all speak English.

Then with the Iraqi players that were born and raised in Iraq, some of them speak English and some of them speak just Arabic. Most of the team can speak both languages. With me, my Arabic is not amazing but it's decent. I've got enough to get by.

But football is one language, you know? One game, pitch, movement, passing, patterns. Everyone understands what you need to do when the game starts.

You’ll play Suriname or Bolivia next in Monterrey, Mexico. Your thoughts on that?

Yes, March 31st. Both teams are strong. Bolivia were in the tough South American group. And Suriname have a lot of players in the Eredivisie [The Dutch top-flight, where Iqbal plays for Utrecht]. There's a lot of Surinamese people here, so most of their team is like Iraq – players who qualify through their parents.

I can't even guess who's going to win between Suriname and Bolivia, but I'm excited because we've never been so close to a World Cup. I see on social media that they’re so excited.

What did your Iraqi mother say?

To be honest, it's more my dad celebrating and so happy for me. My mum was just in tears of happiness – like many Iraqis, she loves football.

Mum, dad and brother came to the game in Abu Dhabi for the first leg and my brother came to Iraq. He’s never been to Basra to watch a game, so that was his first time. And what a first time.

Anti-semitic attacks The annual report by the Community Security Trust, which advises the Jewish community on security , warned on Thursday that anti-Semitic incidents in Britain had reached a record high. It found there had been 2,255 anti-Semitic incidents reported in 2021, a rise of 34 per cent from the previous year. The report detailed the convictions of a number of people for anti-Semitic crimes, including one man who was jailed for setting up a neo-Nazi group which had encouraged “the eradication of Jewish people” and another who had posted anti-Semitic homemade videos on social media.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203S%20Money%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202018%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20London%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ivan%20Zhiznevsky%2C%20Eugene%20Dugaev%20and%20Andrei%20Dikouchine%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20FinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%245.6%20million%20raised%20in%20total%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

ABU%20DHABI'S%20KEY%20TOURISM%20GOALS%3A%20BY%20THE%20NUMBERS %3Cp%3EBy%202030%2C%20Abu%20Dhabi%20aims%20to%20achieve%3A%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%2039.3%20million%20visitors%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20nearly%2064%25%20up%20from%202023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%20Dh90%20billion%20contribution%20to%20GDP%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20about%2084%25%20more%20than%20Dh49%20billion%20in%202023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%20178%2C000%20new%20jobs%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20bringing%20the%20total%20to%20about%20366%2C000%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%2052%2C000%20hotel%20rooms%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20up%2053%25%20from%2034%2C000%20in%202023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%207.2%20million%20international%20visitors%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20almost%2090%25%20higher%20compared%20to%202023's%203.8%20million%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%203.9%20international%20overnight%20hotel%20stays%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2022%25%20more%20from%203.2%20nights%20in%202023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The smuggler Eldarir had arrived at JFK in January 2020 with three suitcases, containing goods he valued at $300, when he was directed to a search area.

Officers found 41 gold artefacts among the bags, including amulets from a funerary set which prepared the deceased for the afterlife.

Also found was a cartouche of a Ptolemaic king on a relief that was originally part of a royal building or temple.

The largest single group of items found in Eldarir’s cases were 400 shabtis, or figurines.

Khouli conviction Khouli smuggled items into the US by making false declarations to customs about the country of origin and value of the items.

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, he provided “false provenances which stated that [two] Egyptian antiquities were part of a collection assembled by Khouli's father in Israel in the 1960s” when in fact “Khouli acquired the Egyptian antiquities from other dealers”.

He was sentenced to one year of probation, six months of home confinement and 200 hours of community service in 2012 after admitting buying and smuggling Egyptian antiquities, including coffins, funerary boats and limestone figures.

For sale A number of other items said to come from the collection of Ezeldeen Taha Eldarir are currently or recently for sale.

Their provenance is described in near identical terms as the British Museum shabti: bought from Salahaddin Sirmali, "authenticated and appraised" by Hossen Rashed, then imported to the US in 1948. - An Egyptian Mummy mask dating from 700BC-30BC, is on offer for £11,807 ($15,275) online by a seller in Mexico - A coffin lid dating back to 664BC-332BC was offered for sale by a Colorado-based art dealer, with a starting price of $65,000 - A shabti that was on sale through a Chicago-based coin dealer, dating from 1567BC-1085BC, is up for $1,950

TRAP Starring: Josh Hartnett, Saleka Shyamalan, Ariel Donaghue Director: M Night Shyamalan Rating: 3/5

SWEET%20TOOTH %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreated%20by%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Jim%20Mickle%2C%20Beth%20Schwartz%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nonso%20Anozie%2C%20Christian%20Convery%2C%20Adeel%20Akhtar%2C%20Stefania%20LaVie%20Owen%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Explainer: Tanween Design Programme Non-profit arts studio Tashkeel launched this annual initiative with the intention of supporting budding designers in the UAE. This year, three talents were chosen from hundreds of applicants to be a part of the sixth creative development programme. These are architect Abdulla Al Mulla, interior designer Lana El Samman and graphic designer Yara Habib. The trio have been guided by experts from the industry over the course of nine months, as they developed their own products that merge their unique styles with traditional elements of Emirati design. This includes laboratory sessions, experimental and collaborative practice, investigation of new business models and evaluation. It is led by British contemporary design project specialist Helen Voce and mentor Kevin Badni, and offers participants access to experts from across the world, including the likes of UK designer Gareth Neal and multidisciplinary designer and entrepreneur, Sheikh Salem Al Qassimi. The final pieces are being revealed in a worldwide limited-edition release on the first day of Downtown Designs at Dubai Design Week 2019. Tashkeel will be at stand E31 at the exhibition. Lisa Ball-Lechgar, deputy director of Tashkeel, said: “The diversity and calibre of the applicants this year … is reflective of the dynamic change that the UAE art and design industry is witnessing, with young creators resolute in making their bold design ideas a reality.”

Real estate tokenisation project Dubai launched the pilot phase of its real estate tokenisation project last month. The initiative focuses on converting real estate assets into digital tokens recorded on blockchain technology and helps in streamlining the process of buying, selling and investing, the Dubai Land Department said. Dubai’s real estate tokenisation market is projected to reach Dh60 billion ($16.33 billion) by 2033, representing 7 per cent of the emirate’s total property transactions, according to the DLD.

Story%20behind%20the%20UAE%20flag %3Cp%3EThe%20UAE%20flag%20was%20first%20unveiled%20on%20December%202%2C%201971%2C%20the%20day%20the%20UAE%20was%20formed.%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EIt%20was%20designed%20by%20Abdullah%20Mohammed%20Al%20Maainah%2C%2019%2C%20an%20Emirati%20from%20Abu%20Dhabi.%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EMr%20Al%20Maainah%20said%20in%20an%20interview%20with%20%3Cem%3EThe%20National%3C%2Fem%3E%20in%202011%20he%20chose%20the%20colours%20for%20local%20reasons.%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EThe%20black%20represents%20the%20oil%20riches%20that%20transformed%20the%20UAE%2C%20green%20stands%20for%20fertility%20and%20the%20red%20and%20white%20colours%20were%20drawn%20from%20those%20found%20in%20existing%20emirate%20flags.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The biog Favourite films: Casablanca and Lawrence of Arabia Favourite books: Start with Why by Simon Sinek and Good to be Great by Jim Collins Favourite dish: Grilled fish Inspiration: Sheikh Zayed's visionary leadership taught me to embrace new challenges.

Racecard %3Cp%3E8.30pm%3A%20Wathba%20Stallions%20Cup%20%E2%80%93%20Maiden%20(PA)%20Dh70%2C000%20(Turf)%201%2C200m%3Cbr%3E9pm%3A%20Yas%20Island%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(PA)%20Dh80%2C000%20(T)%201%2C400m%3Cbr%3E9.30pm%3A%20Saadiyat%20Island%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(PA)%20Dh80%2C000%20(T)%201%2C600m%3Cbr%3E10pm%3A%20Reem%20Island%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(PA)%20Dh80%2C000%20(T)%202%2C200m%3Cbr%3E10.30pm%3A%20Arabian%20Triple%20Crown%20Round%203%20%E2%80%93%20Group%203%20(PA)%20Dh300%2C000%20(T)%202%2C400m%3Cbr%3E11pm%3A%20Al%20Maryah%20Island%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(TB)%20Dh80%2C000%20(T)%201%2C600m%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

RESULTS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E5pm%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Al%20Shamkha%20%E2%80%93%20Maiden%20(PA)%20Dh80%2C000%20(Turf)%201%2C400m%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EWinner%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ruwani%2C%20Moatasem%20Al%20Balushi%20(jockey)%2C%20Abdallah%20Al%20Hammadi%20(trainer)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E5.30pm%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20Khalifa%20City%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(PA)%20Dh80%2C000%20(T)%201%2C400m%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EWinner%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAF%20Heraqle%2C%20Bernardo%20Pinheiro%2C%20Qaiss%20Aboud%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E6pm%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Masdar%20City%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(PA)%20Dh80%2C000%20(T)%201%2C600m%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EWinner%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20AF%20Yatwy%2C%20Patrick%20Cosgrave%2C%20Nisren%20Mahgoub%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E6.30pm%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Wathba%20Stallions%20Cup%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(PA)%20Dh70%2C000%20(T)%202%2C200m%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EWinner%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20AF%20Alzahi%2C%20Tadhg%20O%E2%80%99Shea%2C%20Ernst%20Oertel%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E7pm%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Emirates%20Championship%20%E2%80%93%20Group%201%20(PA)%20Dh1%2C000%2C000%20(T)%202%2C200m%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EWinner%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ajrad%20Athbah%2C%20Bernardo%20Pinheiro%2C%20Majed%20Al%20Jahouri%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E7.30pm%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Shakbout%20City%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(TB)%20Dh80%2C000%20(T)%202%2C400m%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EWinner%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Webinar%2C%20Tadhg%20O%E2%80%99Shea%2C%20Bhupat%20Seemar%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Israel Palestine on Swedish TV 1958-1989 Director: Goran Hugo Olsson Rating: 5/5

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Wicked: For Good Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater Rating: 4/5

How has net migration to UK changed? The figure was broadly flat immediately before the Covid-19 pandemic, standing at 216,000 in the year to June 2018 and 224,000 in the year to June 2019. It then dropped to an estimated 111,000 in the year to June 2020 when restrictions introduced during the pandemic limited travel and movement. The total rose to 254,000 in the year to June 2021, followed by steep jumps to 634,000 in the year to June 2022 and 906,000 in the year to June 2023. The latest available figure of 728,000 for the 12 months to June 2024 suggests levels are starting to decrease.

Top tips to avoid cyber fraud Microsoft’s ‘hacker-in-chief’ David Weston, creator of the tech company’s Windows Red Team, advises simple steps to help people avoid falling victim to cyber fraud: 1. Always get the latest operating system on your smartphone or desktop, as it will have the latest innovations. An outdated OS can erode away all investments made in securing your device or system. 2. After installing the latest OS version, keep it patched; this means repairing system vulnerabilities which are discovered after the infrastructure components are released in the market. The vast majority of attacks are based on out of date components – there are missing patches. 3. Multi-factor authentication is required. Move away from passwords as fast as possible, particularly for anything financial. Cybercriminals are targeting money through compromising the users’ identity – his username and password. So, get on the next level of security using fingertips or facial recognition. 4. Move your personal as well as professional data to the cloud, which has advanced threat detection mechanisms and analytics to spot any attempt. Even if you are hit by some ransomware, the chances of restoring the stolen data are higher because everything is backed up. 5. Make the right hardware selection and always refresh it. We are in a time where a number of security improvement processes are reliant on new processors and chip sets that come with embedded security features. Buy a new personal computer with a trusted computing module that has fingerprint or biometric cameras as additional measures of protection.

THE LIGHT Director: Tom Tykwer Starring: Tala Al Deen, Nicolette Krebitz, Lars Eidinger Rating: 3/5

Key findings of Jenkins report Founder of the Muslim Brotherhood, Hassan al Banna, "accepted the political utility of violence"

Views of key Muslim Brotherhood ideologue, Sayyid Qutb, have “consistently been understood” as permitting “the use of extreme violence in the pursuit of the perfect Islamic society” and “never been institutionally disowned” by the movement.

Muslim Brotherhood at all levels has repeatedly defended Hamas attacks against Israel, including the use of suicide bombers and the killing of civilians.

Laying out the report in the House of Commons, David Cameron told MPs: "The main findings of the review support the conclusion that membership of, association with, or influence by the Muslim Brotherhood should be considered as a possible indicator of extremism."

Sun jukebox Rufus Thomas, Bear Cat (The Answer to Hound Dog) (1953) This rip-off of Leiber/Stoller’s early rock stomper brought a lawsuit against Phillips and necessitated Presley’s premature sale to RCA. Elvis Presley, Mystery Train (1955) The B-side of Presley’s final single for Sun bops with a drummer-less groove. Johnny Cash and the Tennessee Two, Folsom Prison Blues (1955) Originally recorded for Sun, Cash’s signature tune was performed for inmates of the titular prison 13 years later. Carl Perkins, Blue Suede Shoes (1956) Within a month of Sun’s February release Elvis had his version out on RCA. Roy Orbison, Ooby Dooby (1956) An essential piece of irreverent juvenilia from Orbison. Jerry Lee Lewis, Great Balls of Fire (1957) Lee’s trademark anthem is one of the era’s best-remembered – and best-selling – songs.

Timeline 2012-2015 The company offers payments/bribes to win key contracts in the Middle East May 2017 The UK SFO officially opens investigation into Petrofac’s use of agents, corruption, and potential bribery to secure contracts September 2021 Petrofac pleads guilty to seven counts of failing to prevent bribery under the UK Bribery Act October 2021 Court fines Petrofac £77 million for bribery. Former executive receives a two-year suspended sentence December 2024 Petrofac enters into comprehensive restructuring to strengthen the financial position of the group May 2025 The High Court of England and Wales approves the company’s restructuring plan July 2025 The Court of Appeal issues a judgment challenging parts of the restructuring plan August 2025 Petrofac issues a business update to execute the restructuring and confirms it will appeal the Court of Appeal decision October 2025 Petrofac loses a major TenneT offshore wind contract worth €13 billion. Holding company files for administration in the UK. Petrofac delisted from the London Stock Exchange November 2025 180 Petrofac employees laid off in the UAE

How to apply for a drone permit Individuals must register on UAE Drone app or website using their UAE Pass

Add all their personal details, including name, nationality, passport number, Emiratis ID, email and phone number

Upload the training certificate from a centre accredited by the GCAA

Submit their request

What are the regulations? Fly it within visual line of sight

Never over populated areas

Ensure maximum flying height of 400 feet (122 metres) above ground level is not crossed

Users must avoid flying over restricted areas listed on the UAE Drone app

Only fly the drone during the day, and never at night

Should have a live feed of the drone flight

Drones must weigh 5 kg or less

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.