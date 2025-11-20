Iraq must beat Bolivia or Suriname to qualify for 2026 Fifa World Cup finals

Iraq were handed a challenging draw in the Fifa World Cup intercontinental playoffs, requiring to beat Bolivia or Suriname in a one-off match next March to qualify for the finals in North America.

Iraq qualified for the playoffs in dramatic circumstances, defeating the UAE in Basra following a 107th-minute penalty.

After a controversial ruling of handball, Ali Al Ammari stepped up to hand Iraq a 2-1 win over the UAE and take them a step closer to the finals for the first time since 1986.

Now, Graham Arnold's team are just one win away from the finals, with Bolivia most likely to be their opponents in the winner-takes-all clash.

Congo are the other team in the intercontinental playoffs and will play the winner of the semi-final between New Caledonia and Jamaica.

The intercontinental playoff games will be staged in Mexico from March 23-31 in Guadalajara and Monterrey.

Meanwhile, four-time World Cup winners Italy will face Northern Ireland in the semi-finals of the European playoffs for the 2026 finals.

If Italy get through that match on March 26 next year, they will play the winners of Wales's semi-final against Bosnia-Herzegovina five days later.

The Italians will be hoping to avoid the painful elimination they suffered in the playoffs for the 2022 finals in Qatar.

In other eye-catching matchups, Ukraine will play a star-studded Sweden team that could feature Liverpool forward Alexander Isak and Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres.

If the Ukrainians get past the Swedes, they will face the winner of Poland's match against Albania for a place in the showpiece event.

The Republic of Ireland, who reached the playoffs thanks to a late goal from Troy Parrott that earned a 3-2 win in Hungary on Sunday, will travel to the Czech Republic.

The winners of that match will host the winners of the semi-final between Denmark and North Macedonia.

Turkey will play Romania, who were surprise quarter-finalists the last time the tournament was played in the United States in 1994.

The winners of that game will face either Slovakia or Kosovo, who are bidding to reach a World Cup for the first time in their history.

A total of six teams will advance from the two sets of playoffs. The other 42 teams were confirmed this week.

