Moroccan pair Achraf Hakimi and Ghizlane Chebbak named African players of the year

Morocco star Achraf Hakimi won the African men's player of the year award on Wednesday, capping a season in which he lifted the Uefa Champions League with his club Paris Saint-Germain.
The 27-year-old also won a fourth Ligue 1 title last season and lifted the French Cup and Uefa Super Cup, however PSG came up short in the final of the Club World Cup as Hakimi was forced to settle for a runners-up medal in New York.
The right-back beat out two past winners in Liverpool's Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen to claim the prize for the first time in his career.
"It's really an honour for me to be here today and I'm proud to win such a prestigious trophy," Hakimi said, before thanking his family, teammates and Morocco coach Walid Regragui.
"This trophy, it's not just for me, it's for all the strong men and women that have dreams in Africa and those that dream of becoming footballers."
Hakimi is currently nursing an injured ankle sustained in a challenge with Luis Diaz against Bayern Munich but, if fit, will lead hosts Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations from December 21 as they seek to win the competition for the first time since 1976.
Morocco's Ghizlane Chebbak claimed the prize for the best women's player on the continent, beating out fellow countrywoman Sanaa Mssoudy and Nigerian Rasheedat Ajibade.
The Al Hilal attacker was the leading scorer in the Africa Women's Cup of Nations this year, although her side went down to Nigeria in the decider.
It was a bumper day for the ceremony's host country Morocco as Yassine Bounou scooped up the best men's goalkeeper award and the Moroccan under-20 World Cup-winning side was voted best men's national team.
Watford 20-year-old Othmane Maamma of Morocco claimed best young men's player, while compatriot Doha El Madani retained the title of best young women's player.
Cape Verde boss Bubista was awarded men's coach of the year after leading the nation with a population of 525,000 to a place at the 2026 World Cup.
Nigerian shotstopper Chiamaka Nnadozie won her third consecutive women's goalkeeper of the year award.
Online grocer Ocado revealed retail sales fell 5.7 per cen in its first quarter as customers switched back to pre-pandemic shopping patterns.
It was a tough comparison from a year earlier, when the UK was in lockdown, but on a two-year basis its retail division, a joint venture with Marks&Spencer, rose 31.7 per cent over the quarter.
The group added that a 15 per cent drop in customer basket size offset an 11.6. per cent rise in the number of customer transactions.
