Tracing cultural roots: 100 young people to embark on 1,000km camel trek into the UAE's past

An intrepid team of 100 young adventurers is set to embark on a 1,000km trek across the UAE desert by foot and camel to help them connect with the country's roots and champion national identity.

The group – citizens and residents – will embrace traditional modes of transport and test their endurance to the limits on a journey into the past that begins on Saturday.

The nine-day expedition – called Misrah – was launched by the Emirates Foundation in partnership with Active Abu Dhabi and will serve as one of the final flagship events held under the UAE's 2025 Year of Community. The men and women, all aged between 18 and 35 and drawn from 35 nationalities, have undergone four months of rigorous training after being chosen from 500 hopefuls for the gruelling yet rewarding quest.

Celebrating Emirati heritage

Participants trained under the supervision of the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, learning camel riding, traditional navigation, Emirati etiquette, known as sana’a, and heritage skills that mirror the lifestyle of forefathers who crossed the desert with little more than dates, water and determination.

The route begins in Al Sila in Al Dhafra, passes through the Liwa Desert, Jebel Hafeet and Al Ain, before concluding in Al Wathba.

Younger generations are enjoying the opportunity to embrace the past. Photo: Misrah team

The trekkers will travel in five teams and stay across 15 desert camps, moving on foot and camelback through some of the UAE’s most striking landscapes.

Sisters step out together

Sisters Mariam Al Ali, 35, Aaesha Al Ali, 28, and Salama Al Ali, 21, signed up after seeing an Instagram post about the desert challenge.

“My sister told me to sign up,” Aaesha said, referring to her older sister. “But when they increased the age limit, she signed up too. We’re so excited. We love the outdoors and camping, but we’ve never ridden a camel before.”

Camel riding quickly became their biggest challenge, but they were determined to stay the course. “When we finished each camel session, we literally couldn’t walk,” Aaesha said, laughing. “Our legs were so wobbly – we walked like penguins,” Salama said.

Sisters Salama, Aaesha and Mariam Al Ali are among the 100 taking part in the 1,000km desert journey. Photo: Shireena Al Nowais / The National

“We know our culture and traditions but to actually experience how our forefathers lived and the challenges they went through is something else,” Mariam said. “This was an unbelievable experience.”

For others, the transformation has been equally profound. Iman Abdel Kader, whose daughter Shaima, 19, is taking part, said her daughter once trembled when standing near a camel.

“I attended the first training session with her,” Iman said. “And today I see her running and jumping on to a camel as if it were nothing.”

Participants will travel across the vast UAE desert by camel. Photo: Misrah team

The family moved to the UAE in 2012, and Shaima said Misrah has allowed her to experience Emirati culture in a way she never had before. “You can read about Emirati culture or see it,” she said. “But living it is a completely different thing.”

Yevheniy Semenov, 31, from Ukraine, who has lived in the UAE for 12 years, was eager to further immerse himself in the Emirati way of life. “This is a deep dive into Emirati culture and the traditional way of life,” he said. “I’ve been living here for many years, and I take every opportunity to explore the history and culture of the place that is now home to me.”

Ahmed Al Shamsi, chief executive of Emirates Foundation, said the initiative will help traditional Emirati customs and values to endure. “The launch of the Misrah Mission with 100 outstanding young participants represents the culmination of rigorous training that reflects the resilience, dedication and spirit of the UAE’s youth,” he said.

“This initiative is not just a journey: it is a profound values-based experience that strengthens belonging and deepens the participants’ understanding of their authentic Emirati identity.”

Khalfan Al Kaabi, director of the initiative, said comprehensive logistical, medical and technical teams will accompany the convoy throughout the 1,000km route to ensure their well-being.

“Participants will start each day at sunrise,” he said. “They’ll move towards the next camp on foot or camelback, supported by teams ensuring their safety while keeping the cultural experience as authentic as possible.”

He said there is a long-term ambition to make Misrah an annual national mission. Mansour Al Dhaheri, chairman of Active Abu Dhabi, said the aim of the scheme was to deepen cultural bonds while encouraging young people to stay active.

“Through Misrah, we aim to motivate young people to embrace physical activity inspired by Emirati heritage, and to strengthen their connection to the nation’s traditions and culture by combining sports and national identity,” he said.

The mission will feature a community walk, allowing the public to join part of the route, before the final stretch is completed on camelback, with a closing festival being held in Al Wathba on December 22.

