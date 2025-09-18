From Yemen to the UAE by camel: Muneer Al Dahmi's epic journey to promote peace

A Yemeni man said he travelled on his camel from Yemen to the UAE to promote a message of peace and tolerance in the region.
Muneer Al Dahmi, 35, left his home in Tarim City in Hadhramaut, Yemen, on a camel in a historic trip through the Arabian Peninsula all the way to the UAE, crossing more than 3,115km.
“I left my home in 2024 but I had many stops during the journey. The actual time on the camel to reach the UAE was around four months,” Mr Al Dahmi told The National.
He stopped in Najran, Saudi Arabia, for eight months to get the necessary approvals to cross the kingdom before continuing the trip to Makkah and Madinah before reaching Qatar.
He left Qatar and reached the UAE border on July 6, finishing the trip he called “a journey on the ship of the desert to the land of astronauts”.
Shared pride
One of the many incentives Mr Al Dahmi had for visiting the UAE was a fascination with the country's space programme.
“The Arab world is proud of the UAE astronauts. I wanted to connect the past with the present when our ancestors travelled on a camel and now we reach for the stars,” he said.
But the journey was not always an easy one. After crossing Abu Dhabi, the camel that had served Mr Al Dahmi so loyally for so long fell in a construction hole 20km from Dubai. The animal broke its leg and later died.
“I was sad to lose the camel but the reaction from the Emirati community was outstanding,” Mr Al Dahmi said. “Many people came to support after watching my videos on Snapchat and offered me five camels to continue the journey.”
Mr Al Dahmi picked two to continue the trip, passing through each emirate's landmarks until he reached Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah.
A legacy of travel
Mr Al Dahmi was taken aback by the hospitality he received, particularly from Emiratis.
“Many people were cheering me during the trip and invited me for meals and offering places to sleep. Police forces across the Emirates co-operated with me in securing my road,” he added.
This was not Mr Al Dahmi's first epic trip on a camel. He travelled extensively through Africa in 2013, in a journey that saw him cross 9,500km.
“It was a traditional voyage with other travellers from Djibouti to Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, Mauritania, South Africa, Uganda, South Sudan and Sudan,” he said.
“I travelled on a camel for eight months through different terrains. People were surprised to see Arabic camels in Africa, but that was the aim of my trip to show the world our culture and traditions.
“Travelling on a camel is different and a physical challenge.”
After spending some time in the UAE, Mr Al Dahmi is planning to ride on a camel to Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq and all the way to Europe.
“I will leave the UAE on September 26. My ultimate dream is to reach Madrid in Spain. I want to be remembered as the traveller who crossed Africa and travelled from Yemen to Spain on a camel,” he said. “No road is too long if you believe in yourself.”