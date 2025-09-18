From Yemen to the UAE by camel: Muneer Al Dahmi's epic journey to promote peace

A Yemeni man said he travelled on his camel from Yemen to the UAE to promote a message of peace and tolerance in the region.

Muneer Al Dahmi, 35, left his home in Tarim City in Hadhramaut, Yemen, on a camel in a historic trip through the Arabian Peninsula all the way to the UAE, crossing more than 3,115km.

“I left my home in 2024 but I had many stops during the journey. The actual time on the camel to reach the UAE was around four months,” Mr Al Dahmi told The National.

He stopped in Najran, Saudi Arabia, for eight months to get the necessary approvals to cross the kingdom before continuing the trip to Makkah and Madinah before reaching Qatar.

He left Qatar and reached the UAE border on July 6, finishing the trip he called “a journey on the ship of the desert to the land of astronauts”.

Shared pride

One of the many incentives Mr Al Dahmi had for visiting the UAE was a fascination with the country's space programme.

“The Arab world is proud of the UAE astronauts. I wanted to connect the past with the present when our ancestors travelled on a camel and now we reach for the stars,” he said.

But the journey was not always an easy one. After crossing Abu Dhabi, the camel that had served Mr Al Dahmi so loyally for so long fell in a construction hole 20km from Dubai. The animal broke its leg and later died.

“I was sad to lose the camel but the reaction from the Emirati community was outstanding,” Mr Al Dahmi said. “Many people came to support after watching my videos on Snapchat and offered me five camels to continue the journey.”

Mr Al Dahmi picked two to continue the trip, passing through each emirate's landmarks until he reached Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah.

Yemeni Muneer Al Dahmi left his home in Yemen on a camel last year, destined for the UAE and passing through Saudi Arabia and Qatar. All photos: Muneer Al Dhami He reached the UAE border on July 6 The 35-year-old with his camel in front of Burj Khalifa He is fascinated in the UAE's space programme His trip ended when he reached Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah He was taken aback by the hospitality he received, particularly from Emiratis

A legacy of travel

Mr Al Dahmi was taken aback by the hospitality he received, particularly from Emiratis.

“Many people were cheering me during the trip and invited me for meals and offering places to sleep. Police forces across the Emirates co-operated with me in securing my road,” he added.

This was not Mr Al Dahmi's first epic trip on a camel. He travelled extensively through Africa in 2013, in a journey that saw him cross 9,500km.

“It was a traditional voyage with other travellers from Djibouti to Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, Mauritania, South Africa, Uganda, South Sudan and Sudan,” he said.

“I travelled on a camel for eight months through different terrains. People were surprised to see Arabic camels in Africa, but that was the aim of my trip to show the world our culture and traditions.

“Travelling on a camel is different and a physical challenge.”

Muneer Al Dahmi and his camel pose in front of Burj Khalifa. Photo: Muneer Al Dhami

After spending some time in the UAE, Mr Al Dahmi is planning to ride on a camel to Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq and all the way to Europe.

“I will leave the UAE on September 26. My ultimate dream is to reach Madrid in Spain. I want to be remembered as the traveller who crossed Africa and travelled from Yemen to Spain on a camel,” he said. “No road is too long if you believe in yourself.”

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

ASSASSIN'S%20CREED%20MIRAGE %3Cp%3E%0DDeveloper%3A%20Ubisoft%20Bordeaux%0D%3Cbr%3EPublisher%3A%20Ubisoft%0D%3Cbr%3EConsoles%3A%20PlayStation%204%26amp%3B5%2C%20PC%20and%20Xbox%20Series%20S%26amp%3BX%0D%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: Dual 180kW and 300kW front and rear motors Power: 480kW Torque: 850Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic Price: From Dh359,900 ($98,000) On sale: Now

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Marital status: Single Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

The specs: 2018 Maserati Ghibli Price, base / as tested: Dh269,000 / Dh369,000 Engine: 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 355hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 500Nm @ 4,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 8.9L / 100km