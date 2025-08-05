100 young residents to be selected for 1,000km camel trek across UAE desert

One hundred people will be invited to take part in a 1,000-kilometre trek across the UAE desert, designed to explore and reflect on the country’s heritage, customs and traditional craftsmanship.

Organised by the Emirates Foundation and Active Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, the journey will be completed on foot and by camel over the course of 30 days later this year.

The initiative, titled Misrah, is open to UAE citizens and residents aged 18 to 25. Participants will undergo a two-month training programme in Abu Dhabi before setting off on an expedition that will take them across the country’s dunes, coastal edges and mountainous terrain.

With the full itinerary to be revealed closer to the date, 500 shortlisted applicants will begin their training at Abu Dhabi's Police Camel Camp from August 19 to September 21 with the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority.

The programme includes introductory courses in camel care, saddle assembly and Emirati oral storytelling, as well as folk dances including the Ayala, Al Harbiya and Taghrooda. Other sessions will cover aspects of Emirati traditional practices, including campfire gatherings and coffee preparation.

Upon completion of the course, 100 participants will be selected for the journey. Registration is open to those already signed up on volunteers.ae.

Participants will study the Al Ayala dance as part of their trek preparations. Victor Besa / The National

“Misrah marks an inspiring milestone in our efforts to empower youth and reinforce their connection to national identity,” said Active Abu Dhabi chairman Mansour Al Dhaheri. “We encourage young citizens and residents to take part in this exceptional experience, which will help shape their character, enhance their skills and deepen their appreciation for the richness of Emirati heritage.”

Misrah follows last year’s Walk 1000, a community initiative that saw 10 athletes trek 1,000 kilometres over 30 days, from Al Sila to Al Wathba in Abu Dhabi. Along the way, participants passed more than 30 cultural landmarks across the emirate. A documentary chronicling the journey is currently in production.

“Misrah is more than just an initiative; it is a message to every young man and woman that our past serves as a source of inspiration for our future,” Al Dhaheri said when announcing the programme in May. “Health is not only physical, but also resides in the soul, connected to a strong identity and authentic community awareness.”

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20NOTHING%20PHONE%20(2a) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%206.7%E2%80%9D%20flexible%20Amoled%2C%202412%20x%201080%2C%20394ppi%2C%20120Hz%2C%20Corning%20Gorilla%20Glass%205%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20MediaTek%20Dimensity%207200%20Pro%2C%204nm%2C%20octa-core%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%2F12GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECapacity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20128%2F256GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPlatform%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Android%2014%2C%20Nothing%20OS%202.5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMain%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dual%2050MP%20main%2C%20f%2F1.88%20%2B%2050MP%20ultra-wide%2C%20f%2F2.2%3B%20OIS%2C%20EIS%2C%20auto-focus%2C%20ultra%20XDR%2C%20night%20mode%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMain%20camera%20video%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204K%20%40%2030fps%2C%20full-HD%20%40%2060fps%3B%20slo-mo%20full-HD%20at%20120fps%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFront%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2032MP%20wide%2C%20f%2F2.2%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%205000mAh%3B%2050%25%20in%2030%20mins%20w%2F%2045w%20charger%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Wi-Fi%2C%20Bluetooth%205.3%2C%20NFC%20(Google%20Pay)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBiometrics%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Fingerprint%2C%20face%20unlock%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20USB-C%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDurability%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20IP54%2C%20limited%20protection%20from%20water%2Fdust%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECards%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dual-nano%20SIM%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Black%2C%20milk%2C%20white%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nothing%20Phone%20(2a)%2C%20USB-C-to-USB-C%20cable%2C%20pre-applied%20screen%20protector%2C%20SIM%20tray%20ejector%20tool%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%20(UAE)%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dh1%2C199%20(8GB%2F128GB)%20%2F%20Dh1%2C399%20(12GB%2F256GB)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A