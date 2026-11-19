The wave-shaped Jumeirah Beach Hotel has been standing opposite Burj Al Arab since 1997 and recently underwent a significant refresh.

A newly introduced Club Lounge Collection, a reimagined all-day restaurant and freshened-up beachside Mediterranean venue have arrived in recent months, and the timing is great, considering Wild Wadi Waterpark has also just reopened as the weather gets cooler. Several pools around the hotel are also being redesigned, alongside an enhanced beach experience, to be unveiled in early 2027.

Jumeirah Beach Hotel positions itself as the group’s family flagship, and these updates strengthen that status considerably. I visited with my husband and two children, aged three and six, to judge for myself. And let's just say there were plenty of tears when it was time to leave.

The welcome

The check-in experience sets the tone. We are taken directly to the Club Lounge for a quiet, composed start to a hotel stay. For families arriving with restless children, that calm handover is a welcome relief.

The refreshed Club Lounge. Photo: Jumeirah Group Show caption: The refreshed Club Lounge. Photo: Jumeirah Group

The hotel's 26-storey building is on Jumeirah Beach Road in Umm Suqeim, flanked by Burj Al Arab and Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab. It's well located for the beach and a short drive from most of central Dubai.

One note of caution: the hotel's layout takes some learning. It's large and the signage doesn't always do enough to point you in the right direction. This isn't ruinous, but it does mean that early on you may spend five minutes walking in the wrong direction.

The room

We stay in a two-bedroom Ocean View Suite, and my children are immediately sold. The views across the Arabian Gulf are sweeping and the roomy layout – with its living and dining area, plus two separate bathrooms and bedrooms – gives us proper separation between the adults' space and theirs.

The rooms have been progressively refreshed across the hotel, and the Ocean Family Club rooms (unveiled in September 2024) are worth booking for families who want the club benefits and the extra space.

The expansive outdoor terrace, with separate seating and sunbathing areas overlooking the ocean, is a highlight.

The food

Aila's Table, the hotel's all-day dining destination, is the most visible part of the recent renovation and its scale is striking. Three large seating areas now flow through what was formerly a more compact space, and the room feels transformed – light, contemporary and built for volume without feeling canteen-like.

The Tokyo Night buffet dinner at Aila's Table is a highlight of our stay. The centrepiece is a 20ft tuna flown in from the Maldives that morning, carved in full view. My six-year-old watches, transfixed, and both children eat well off the back of it. The quality across the board is well above what you'd expect from a buffet.

Lunch at Nuska Beach is arguably the meal of the trip. The setting is relaxed – open-air tables right by the sand – and the cooking is more precise than the casual surroundings suggest. The tuna tartare is clean and confident, but the standout is the prawn orzo, finished with juice from the prawn's head, which deepened the dish's flavour.

Prawn orzo at Nuska Beach. Katy Gillett for The National Show caption: Prawn orzo at Nuska Beach. Katy Gillett for The National

Dinner at Fika, refreshed and sitting within the J Club lifestyle hub, is very well suited to families. The concept – sharing plates, clean Italian flavours, Burj Al Arab views – works particularly well when you're eating with children who want to graze. The stone-fired pizza is light and good, while the pasta with the chef's signature pomodoro sauce is another dish worth returning for.

We round off our trip with a Sunday roast at Dhow & Anchor, which is easily our heartiest culinary experience. They offer five roast options, including vegetarian, to suit almost everyone – unless you have a vegan in tow.

Each restaurant runs a kids' menu, and what amazes us is that our children don't ask for devices at any of the dining venues, so we enjoy screen-free meals together without any tantrums.

The breakfast scene

Breakfast in the Club Lounge is a more contained affair – quieter, more private, better suited to an early start with young children who don't do well in busy spaces. The selection is smaller, but the reduced noise level has its own value.

Aila's Table now has an indoor seating area, as well as a conservatory and outdoor terrace. Photo: Jumeirah Group Show caption: Aila's Table now has an indoor seating area, as well as a co…

Aila's Table breakfast is the fuller experience, and the spread is wide enough to make it a reliable all-bases-covered morning meal. It offers everything from sushi to idli and manakish to made-to-order eggs, with other breakfast staples such as home-made granola, pastries and fresh fruit in between.

What's also great about Aila's Table is that they have a small children's area with widescreen TVs playing cartoons, as well as a handful of toys and seating to keep them entertained.

Hotel facilities

Jumeirah Beach Hotel has long been a family favourite, with a water park, beach access, and a kids' club, and now offers new, improved family-friendly facilities. Photo: Jumeirah Group Show caption: Jumeirah Beach Hotel has long been a family favourite, with …

The star facility for families with young children is Jumeirah Circle, the kids' club. It's one of the better-equipped I've seen. A large indoor climbing frame, a kitchen play set-up, a drawing area and interactive play stations cover a wide age range. The latter is designed in collaboration with award-winning experiential play space OliOli, a spot many Dubai parents will recognise and love.

The staff close the area regularly for sanitising, which is a small thing parents with young children will notice and appreciate. Outside, a splash pad attached to the family pool keeps my three-year-old occupied for a substantial portion of two afternoons.

New interactive play stations have been introduced at Jumeirah Circle kids' club. Photo: Jumeirah Group Show caption: New interactive play stations have been introduced at Jumeir…

For parents wanting a quieter patch of water, the executive pool offers a different atmosphere entirely – cabana service, noticeably fewer people, attentiveness from the pool team. There is also a splash pad here, so my youngest can join us without us sacrificing the calmer setting.

Wild Wadi Waterpark, Dubai's original water park, sits adjacent to the hotel and is included for hotel guests. With a lazy river, wave pool, flow riders and the near-vertical 32-metre Jumeirah Sceirah drop, it has enough range for older children and adults, while the gentler zones work for younger visitors.

The spa

Talise Spa has also undergone a refurbishment. My six-year-old daughter and I enjoy a new treatment together that’s designed for mothers and daughters.

Of course, this is her first massage, and being beside her as such narrates every moment back to me (“Mummy! She’s doing my pinky finger now!”) is so cute. At the same time, my masseuse gives me a relaxing experience.

We also enjoy our own private relaxation area with snacks and tea afterwards. It's an experience I highly recommend.

Family-friendly factor

This is where Jumeirah Beach Hotel justifies itself most clearly. The Jumeirah Circle kids' club runs daily from 10am to 6pm and is free for hotel guests. The dual splash pads, multiple pools, and kids' menus across every restaurant mean there are very few moments in the day that require significant parental improvisation.

The service extends into the small touches. Turndown brings towel animals and soft toys for the children, who are delighted. We are also given personalised dressing gowns – the children's with their names embroidered, ours with our initials. These gestures matter when you're travelling with young children.

Value for money

Entry-level rooms are approximately Dh2,000 per night during high season, while the two-bedroom Ocean View Suite is Dh6,000 per night.

This review was conducted at the hotel's invitation and reflects hotel standards at the time. Services may change in the future.