Four years after the collapse of his $32 billion cryptocurrency empire and his subsequent arrest, Sam Bankman-Fried's story is proving irresistible to streaming platforms.

Netflix's The Altruists, starring Anthony Boyle and Julia Garner, premiered on November 19 to rave reviews, while Prime Video's three-part documentary The Boy Who Stole Billions?, featuring interviews with Bankman-Fried from prison, arrives on November 30.

The two productions join a growing collection of screen adaptations of real-life financial scandals, from Inventing Anna and The Dropout to WeCrashed.

With his unruly hair, oversized T-shirts and apparent indifference to the trappings of extraordinary wealth, what sets Bankman-Fried apart from many of his disgraced contemporaries is the image he cultivated. He presented himself as wanting to make as much money as possible so he could give it away.

So how did someone who spoke so passionately about making the world a better place end up causing so much harm?

Who is Sam Bankman-Fried and what happened to FTX?

Sam Bankman-Fried being led out of an US courthouse in 2022. EPA Show caption: Sam Bankman-Fried being led out of an US courthouse in 2022.…

Born in California in 1992 to two Stanford Law School professors, Bankman-Fried studied physics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology before pursuing a career in financial trading. In 2017, he co-founded cryptocurrency trading firm Alameda Research, followed two years later by FTX, an exchange that allowed customers to buy and sell digital currencies.

As the cryptocurrency market boomed, Bankman-Fried became something of a celebrity himself. FTX recruited American football star Tom Brady and comedian Larry David to promote its services, while its name appeared on the arena that was home to the Miami Heat basketball team.

But in November 2022, concerns over the financial relationship between Alameda and FTX prompted customers to rush to withdraw their money. Within days, FTX filed for bankruptcy. According to the US Department of Justice, Bankman-Fried had diverted billions of dollars belonging to customers to fund investments, political donations and property purchases, among other expenditure.

Caroline Ellison, the former chief executive of Alameda Research. Reuters Show caption: Caroline Ellison, the former chief executive of Alameda Rese…

Arrested in the Bahamas in December 2022 and extradited to the US, Bankman-Fried was convicted on seven criminal counts, including fraud and conspiracy. In March 2024, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison and ordered to forfeit more than $11 billion.

Caroline Ellison, his on-off girlfriend and the former chief executive of Alameda Research, pleaded guilty to fraud-related charges. She also became a key prosecution witness, testifying against her former boyfriend, and was sentenced to two years in prison in September 2024.

What is Netflix's The Altruists about?

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At the heart of the eight-part series is the unconventional love story between Bankman-Fried and Ellison.

Emmy-winning actress Garner, who played convicted fraudster Anna Sorokin in Netflix's 2022 hit Inventing Anna, takes on the role of Ellison, while Boyle, whose credits include House of Guinness, plays Bankman-Fried.

Anthony Boyle as Sam Bankman-Fried and Julia Garner as Caroline Ellison in The Altruists. Photo: Netflix Show caption: Anthony Boyle as Sam Bankman-Fried and Julia Garner as Carol…

The drama takes its title from effective altruism, a philosophical movement that encourages people to maximise their positive impact on the world. Through its protagonists, the series explores how the pursuit of a seemingly noble cause can become a means of justifying increasingly unethical behaviour.

Created by Graham Moore, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of The Imitation Game, it counts Barack and Michelle Obama among its executive producers, with a supporting cast that includes Alex Lawther, Matt Rife, Karan Soni, Jennifer Grey, Paul Reiser and Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams.

What is Prime Video's The Boy Who Stole Billions? about?

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While Netflix dramatises the events surrounding the collapse of FTX, Prime Video's three-part documentary goes directly to the source. Directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Nanette Burstein, the series features interviews with Bankman-Fried conducted over nearly three years, including conversations from prison.

Previously unseen interviews with people involved in building FTX offer further insight into the company's workplace culture, Bankman-Fried's inner circle and his relationship with Ellison. The documentary's title, complete with its question mark, reflects its exploration of Bankman-Fried's version of events and his attempts to defend his actions.

“I’ve been interviewing Sam Bankman-Fried for nearly three years, which allowed us to explore this story with a level of intimacy and perspective rarely possible,” said Burstein. “Together with the participation of those closest to him, it has resulted in a series that challenges what people think they know and reveals a far more complex picture than the headlines ever could.”